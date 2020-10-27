IPRO Takes Over Rhode Island Hospital Review Activity

IPRO is now responsible for Medicaid acute care hospital utilization review (UR) in the state of Rhode Island Tweet this

"Working collaboratively with EOHHS, we're committing to a straight-forward and seamless transition of hospital oversight from the previous contractor to IPRO," according to IPRO's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Harry M. Feder. "We will avoid disruptions for hospitals and physicians and will keep authorization telephone numbers the same," he said.

IPRO already has significant experience in Rhode Island. IPRO has provided external quality review services to Rhode Island since 2003, providing oversight of the state's Medicaid managed care plans.

Technical and logistical questions from providers should be directed to Wendy P. Ferguson, IPRO Senior Director of Review, at [email protected] or 516-209-5378/5592.

IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. IPRO does this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations. IPRO works in partnership with clients to achieve their goals of improved, equitable, and cost-effective healthcare.

SOURCE IPRO

Related Links

http://www.ipro.org

