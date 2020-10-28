Ipro Tech Partners with ARMA International for the 2021 Information Governance (IG) Maturity Index

"NetGovern was proud to be the inaugural sponsor in 2019/20, and now as part of Ipro, we are just as enthusiastic to continue supporting this important work," said Pierre Chamberland, founder, NetGovern and now innovation catalyst at Ipro. "Launching the 2020/21 survey during the InfoCon conference will help us to engage directly with hundreds of IG practitioners, who are the boots on the ground, achieving information governance victories."

The survey was launched at ARMA InfoCon 2019 and remained open for responses until the end of the 2019. Key findings include:

A clear majority of respondents report that their organizations have the essentials in place or better with respect to each of the seven areas of the IGIM and for their overall IG programs.

When considering total respondents, between approximately one-quarter to one-third report that their organizations are still deficient across the eight maturity measures. While in the minority, these companies are not meeting minimum standards and are unnecessarily exposing themselves to risks with potentially serious consequences. For small/mid-sized organizations, the percentage of deficient organizations is even higher in some key areas.

Of the seven IGIM areas, authorities, capabilities, and infrastructure are more mature than the others. Among these, infrastructure is the most mature.

Generally, large organizations are more mature than small/mid-sized organizations across all maturity measures. However, large organizations do not appear to be outstripping small/mid-sized organizations by much.

The IG Maturity Index will serve as a year-over-year benchmark and industry standard of IG maturity with respect to ARMA's Information Governance Implementation Model, which is a functional approach to IG, exploring the elements that should be in place to implement a successful IG program.

Nick Inglis of ARMA International reminds us that, "In the initial survey, it was the first time that we had clear evidence that a majority of organizations were formally enacting information governance programs. This confirmation adds an extra positive dimension to the work we do at ARMA, and we are looking forward to seeing how well the industry has progressed against the benchmarks established last year."

The 2020 report is available for download here.

