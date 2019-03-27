iProspect Promotes Jon Leicht to SVP, Managing Director, Corporate Development

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iProspect, a leading global digital performance agency, announced today the promotion of Jon Leicht to SVP, Managing Director of Corporate Development. Effective immediately, Leicht will report directly to Belle Lenz, Chief Marketing Officer for iProspect US.

"Jon's radical client empathy and strong experience leading client teams across multiple categories and verticals are invaluable as he steps into this new role," said Lenz. "His keen understanding of how to drive brand growth through performance, coupled with his deep knowledge of our products and his role shaping our culture, make him a natural fit."

Leicht, who is based in iProspect's San Diego office, is responsible for leading business development and driving net new business growth across the agency.

"Corporate development is not a 'rinse and repeat' strategy – it is finding a way to share iProspect's capabilities in new lights that make sense for each brand," said Leicht. "Being able to look beyond the brief and really dig into the business and marketing challenges allows us to create a meaningful approach that works best for our clients. We are an agency that specializes in one-to-one connections, and we're bringing that to everything we do, right down to corporate development, and that is incredibly exciting for me."

Leicht, who has more than two decades of experience, came to iProspect following the 2014 acquisition of Covario, where he had previously worked in both client service and project management positions for more than six years. Most recently, Leicht served as SVP of Product Integration, where he was responsible for driving strategy for the agency's products and ensuring personalization and audience alignment were at the forefront of all work done with clients. In this position, he worked across a number of iProspect's roster of clients, including NRG, Allstate, and GM. Additionally, Leicht was heavily involved in the integration of Leapfrog Online, acquired in 2017, and its LFX technology.

Leicht remains a part of iProspect's leadership team, which has grown significantly over the past several months. Earlier this year, iProspect named Doug O'Reilly SVP, Head of Data and Insights. The agency also made several significant promotion announcements in 2018, including Brittany Ricther to SVP, Head of Products and Services, and Charlotte Polci to the newly-created role of VP of Integrated Solutions.

About iProspect

iProspect is the first truly global digital marketing agency, with 4,300+ employees in 93 offices across 55 countries. A trusted partner with an in-depth understanding of consumer behavior, iProspect reshapes brand strategies to meet the fast-paced demands of the convergent world with a focus on exceeding the client's business objectives.



Our global reach, in-depth knowledge of diverse local markets, and expertise produce award-winning, performance-based marketing strategies for leading brands such as General Motors, Hilton, Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, and many others. In 2017, iProspect was named a leader in Forrester Research Inc.'s "The Forrester Wave" Report for search marketing agencies. iProspect has also been listed as the "Best Agency for Performance Marketing" by iMedia three years in a row, MediaPost's 2015 Search Agency of the Year and iMedia's Best Agency for Search.

For more information, visit www.iProspect.com or follow us on Twitter @iProspect.

