iProVPN Promises to Protect Digital Privacy

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckon Media today announced the launch of its VPN service iProVPN . The VPN service went live this week after a successful internal testing phase.

iProVPN is built to answer the concerns around digital privacy. Online activities leave a digital footprint that helps build a persona for targeted advertisement. Government surveillance prevents access to the web in its entirety, while also curbing freedom of speech. iProVPN provides privacy on the web by establishing secure communication between the user and a VPN server. The secure tunnel prevents the Internet Service Provider (ISP) from logging every activity and eavesdropping on unsecured networks, such as public Wi-Fi.

"We are excited to deliver iProVPN to the world finally. This is an important time for us. We have worked hard to make a product that is capable of protecting user privacy on the internet. Leveraging strong security and several other features, iProVPN hides what you do on the internet and lets you bypass censorship and geo-restriction." - Mark Shawn | Marketing Head

The release includes the rollout of iProVPN's app for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV. The app is designed to be simple and attractive. It gives convenient access to iProVPN's server network, which spans across 20+ countries in 40+ countries. For users who demand more compatibility, iProVPN can be configured in a VPN-enabled router that extends compatibility to virtually any device.

The app includes Split Tunneling, Kill Switch, AdBlocker, and the option to switch between protocols. Every iProVPN server uses AES 256-bit encryption - the highest-level symmetric encryption - for secure communication.

iProVPN is a zero-logs VPN service, which means that user activity will never be tracked or recorded.

"It's not enough to have a VPN service; we need to hold the principles of privacy close to us. iProVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands. It gives us the confidence to deliver a service that does not track users or record what they do online," Mark said.

Catering to the increasing demand for accessing digital streaming services is a big focus for iProVPN. Some services are geo-restricted in terms of content, and some are available in a limited number of regions. Customers can access popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, Hot Star from anywhere in the world by masking their IP address using iProVPN's servers.

iProVPN will offer three subscription plans to its customers: One month for $9.99, one year for $34.95, and two years for $49.95.

For the next five days, users can claim a one month trial for absolutely free. The free trial includes the complete suite of iProVPN's features.

Market Square, Road Town, British Virgin island, VG1110

