IPS Introduces Advanced Data Analytics with Voice Assist Feature

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Parking leader, IPS Group, showcases Advanced Data Analytics with Voice Assist feature at IPMI Conference & Expo.

Parking managers and their staffs have long enjoyed the convenience of the IPS Parking Management Suite, which allows parking professionals to seamlessly manage their entire parking network through a web-based set of financial, technical, and administrative reporting apps.

Now, with its Next-Generation Advanced Data Analytics with Voice Assist, IPS adds the power of voice commands and advanced data analytics to the suite. Voice Assist expands convenience and accessibility for all parking professionals. Whether in the field without access to a keyboard or in the office seeking answers while multitasking, any user can query the analytics app, generate revenue and occupancy reports, and get key stats using voice alone.

EASY ACCESS WITH THE POWER OF VOICE

The Voice Assist feature will also be implemented into the IPS PARK SMARTERTM app, allowing parking patrons to easily find, pay, and extend parking remotely simply by speaking into their mobile devices. Additionally, meter technicians will be able to use Voice Assist as part of the redesigned Tech Tools maintenance app, which allows easy access to tools, features, and data from any device.

"IPS invests heavily in research and development to remain at the forefront of innovation. The Advanced Data Analytics with Voice Assist feature will provide an enhanced user experience, intuitive navigation, and more rapid access to the answers that our customers are seeking," said Chad Randall, IPS Group Chief Operating Officer. "At IPS, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and taking Smart Parking systems to the next level."

Built for the future of Big Data, the redesigned Advanced Data Analytics with Voice Assist feature allows parking professionals to instantly access customized occupancy and revenue data, including access to revenue performance, credit card trends, occupancy, and performance metrics. Additional applications compatible with IPS Voice Assist for maintenance and enforcement are soon to be released as well.

Advanced Analytics with Voice Assist represents the latest addition to the growing IPS Fully-Integrated Smart Parking Platform, which includes single-space and multi-space parking meters, sensors, mobile payments, and enforcement and permitting systems, further solidifying the company's position as the leader in Smart Parking.

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group, (www.ipsgroup.com), headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices across North America and Europe, is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and SaaS technologies. We take IoT and Smart City concepts and turn them into reality. For over 20 years, IPS has delivered world-class solutions through its fully-integrated Smart Parking Platform, comprised of smart single-space meters, multi-space pay stations, pay station upgrade kits, vehicle detection sensors, smart cash collection systems, mobile applications, enforcement and permitting solutions, hosted data management software with advanced data analytics, and more.

