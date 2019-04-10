Ipsidy and RemoteLock Unlocking Doors With Mobile Facial Authentication

LONG BEACH, New York and DENVER, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IdaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, and RemoteLock, Inc. (www.remotelock.com), a provider of cloud-based access management for wireless locks and access control systems today announced their plan to enable Ipsidy's Access™ facial biometric solution to authenticate permitted users to open door locks managed by the RemoteLock EdgeState cloud platform.

Working together, Ipsidy and RemoteLock are integrating their cloud platforms to allow for any person seeking to open doors powered by the RemoteLock EdgeState platform to first be authenticated using Ipsidy's mobile biometric application, before RemoteLock enables access.

Need Remote Door Lock Management?

From single-door solutions to multi-door access control systems, now property owners and managers can leverage the power of cloud-based facial biometrics on a smartphone to open doors with a simple blink and smile. Employees and residents can enjoy a seamless user experience for entering buildings with wireless locks. Invite visitors, or renters and verify their identity without needing to manually inspect IDs.

What's it like in real life?

Property owners can have employees, visitors, or guests use facial biometrics on the Ipsidy mobile application to access their offices, apartments, houses, campuses, or other buildings. Ipsidy's Access solution uses smartphones and energy efficient Bluetooth beacons mounted at access points to automatically and seamlessly initiate the facial biometric authentication of the person arriving at a door or entry way. When Ipsidy Access confirms to RemoteLock EdgeState that the person at the door is authorized to enter the property, the door is unlocked.

Optional Identity Verification

If you require additional security, Ipsidy also offers its Proof™ service to validate the identity of the person requesting entry against an identity document such as a passport or driver's license. Proof is a self-service process performed by a person using the Ipsidy mobile application and their government-issued ID. The result is the creation of a biometric facial template that will be used as the trusted reference template to process all facial biometric authentication transactions for subsequent door-entry requests.

Security integrators and resellers, working with customers who need a cloud-based access management solution and demand the certainty of facial biometrics can now offer a single integrated solution to address these requirements.

"We are delighted to be working with Ipsidy to broaden our platform capabilities by including their secure facial biometric solutions," said Nolan Mondrow, Founder and CEO of RemoteLock. "We have a common mission to provide global, scalable and secure cloud-based lock solutions for our customers."

Philip Beck, CEO of Ipsidy said "Ipsidy is pleased to partner with RemoteLock to create the next generation of cloud-based facial biometric access management solutions. Security resellers and integrators can offer the combined solution that provides the security, control and certainty for physical access management, that is cost effective for their clients and easy to deploy and use."

The parties are developing the combined solution for launch in mid-2019. Ipsidy is exhibiting at the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC West) on April 10-12, 2019 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV (Booth 40828). RemoteLock will join Ipsidy at ISC West in showcasing the combined Ipsidy and Remote Lock solution.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com . If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com .

About Remote Lock

RemoteLock is a SaaS-based Cloud company delivering the ability for any Hospitality, Commercial Enterprise or Multi-Family Property Management organization to remotely control and manage any connected lock, on any property from the cloud. RemoteLock is responsible for more than 50million door opens annually, delivering access control solutions for companies around the world like Airbnb, VRBO, and HomeAway to name a few. Consolidating numerous connected locks on a SaaS-based Cloud solution enables customers to remotely control access for guests, employees, and support staff, saving time, money and manpower. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

