Ipsidy Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

LONG BEACH, New York, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (https://www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY) which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Total revenue for the three and nine-month periods in 2019 was $0.6 million and $1.9 million respectively compared to $0.7 million and $3.0 million respectively for the three and nine months in 2018. The results for the nine-months period in 2018 reflected the one-time supply of Search™, our Automated Fingerprint Identification System to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, offset by revenue increases in 2019 from new products and Cards Plus.

and respectively compared to and respectively for the three and nine months in 2018. The results for the nine-months period in 2018 reflected the one-time supply of Search™, our Automated Fingerprint Identification System to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, offset by revenue increases in 2019 from new products and Cards Plus. Net loss before taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2.3 million and $6.8 Million respectively, compared to a net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $2.1 million and $7.4 million .

were and respectively, compared to a net loss for the three and nine months ended of and . Basic and diluted net loss per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.00 cents and 0.01 cents respectively compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.00 cents and $0.02 cents respectively in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

was and respectively compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of and respectively in the three and nine months ended . Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and nine month periods in 2019 was $1.8 million and $4.9 million respectively compared to $1.3 million and $4.4 million respectively in 2018.

and respectively compared to and respectively in 2018. In June 2019 , the Company closed a common equity funding round for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million , by the issuance of approximately 38.8 million shares of Common Stock.

Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

Operational Highlights

Ipsidy continued to make progress in executing our strategy, improving our platform pursuing sales and launching our new identity solutions across several vertical and international markets, including the following activities:

Signed LOI with local partners to establish business and operations in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and commenced sales activities in UAE, in pursuit of a number of specific opportunities.

(UAE) and commenced sales activities in UAE, in pursuit of a number of specific opportunities. Ipsidy Peru S.A.C, our subsidiary company in Peru signed an agreement with RENIEC, the National ID Registry in Peru to enhance the Proof TM solution launched in Peru and established local infrastructure to deliver our Identity services in the country. We believe that expected revenues from our implementation for BBVA Continental in Peru under an agreement with Hogier Gartner Y CIA will substantially improve the cash flow of our Multipay operations in the LATAM region.

signed an agreement with RENIEC, the National ID Registry in to enhance the Proof solution launched in and established local infrastructure to deliver our Identity services in the country. We believe that expected revenues from our implementation for BBVA Continental in under an agreement with Hogier Gartner Y CIA will substantially improve the cash flow of our Multipay operations in the LATAM region. Launched our SDKs for image capture and liveness detection and developed enhancements based on client feedback.

Launched Proof, our new identity proofing solution, available through Ipsidy's new Identity Portal and via integration. Working with our partner, Datapro, to offer Verified and Proof, to additional Datapro financial institutions.

Continued to develop our enhanced frictionless IP Camera solution for facial biometric extraction, tracking and matching. This solution is currently being tested by an entertainment industry customer in the United States .

. Completed support for Apple's iOS13 with NFC and made available updated Ipsidy, Time and Concierge Apps on Apple and Android platforms with updated SDK's. Additional Ipsidy technology placed into service.

Phillip L. Kumnick , previously SVP Global Acquirer Processing at Visa, an experienced industry executive, agreed to join the Board of Directors.

"Ipsidy's Identity as a Service Platform solves everyday problems with biometric certainty," said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy. "We believe that we are at an inflection point based on our engagement and discussions with business partners and potential customers. The Ipsidy team is working on closing opportunities in the EMEA and LATAM regions, that we believe will be significant. We are focused on improving our balance sheet and efficiently deploying resources to support our active sales pipeline and the efforts needed to deliver the quality solutions that customers are demanding."

Additional analysis of the Company's performance can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company's investor relations website.

Get the Ipsidy mobile apps at: App Store or GooglePlay. Visit the Ipsidy website today at https://www.ipsidy.com where you can learn more about our solutions, sign up to become part of our Reseller Network, learn how to integrate to our platform or use our out-of-the box solutions Access™, Time and the Identity Portal.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. in Peru. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Philip Beck, Chairman & CEO philipbeck@ipsidy.com Stuart Stoller, CFO stuartstoller@ipsidy.com

+1 (516) 274-8700

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future service launches with customers, the outcome of pilots and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options and restricted stock) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA











(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



































Net loss

$ (2,358,236)

$ (2,145,098)

$ (6,796,766)

$ (7,371,073)

















Add Back:

































Interest Expense

110,654

218,075

290,804

703,542 Other

(11,068)

(1,198)

(23,565)

(78,932) Depreciation and amortization

202,235

125,781

529,931

349,921 Taxes

10,902

2,887

28,867

17,304 Stock compensation

274,669

536,344

1,066,270

1,977,368

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ (1,770,844)

$ (1,263,209)

$ (4,904,459)

$ (4,401,870)

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































September 30,

December 31,







2019

2018







(unaudited)



ASSETS Current Assets:











Cash





$ 1,775,257

$ 4,972,331 Accounts receivable, net





188,641

130,875 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease





63,615

58,727 Inventory





184,624

133,541 Other current assets





460,203

471,834 Total current assets





2,672,340

5,767,308













Property and equipment, net





187,554

204,000 Other assets





1,099,687

1,566,177 Intangible assets, net





4,893,837

3,310,184 Goodwill





6,736,043

6,736,043 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion





511,695

560,036 Total assets





$ 16,101,156

$ 18,143,748













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$ 1,762,996

$ 1,302,226 Capital lease obligation, current portion





33,793

30,898 Note payable, current portion





1,941,169

- Deferred revenue





282,604

236,270 Total current liabilities





4,020,562

1,569,394













Long-term liabilities:











Capital lease obligation, net of current portion





58,891

84,610 Notes payable, net of unamortized discounts and current portion





8,915

1,853,648 Other liabilities





195,150

45,000 Total liabilities





4,283,518

3,552,652













Commitments and Contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares











authorized; 518,125,454 and 478,950,996 shares issued











and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



51,812

47,895 Additional paid in capital





94,802,418

90,770,682 Subscription receivable









- Accumulated deficit





(83,232,001)

(76,435,235) Accumulated comprehensive income





195,409

207,754 Total stockholders' equity





11,817,638

14,591,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 16,101,156

$ 18,143,748













See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





































Three Months ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2019

2018

2019

2018

























Revenues:





















Products and services





$ 537,097

$ 684,640 $ 1,889,943 $ 3,014,374 Lease income







15,664

17,169

48,157

52,551 Total revenues, net





552,761

701,809

1,938,100

3,066,925

























Operating Expenses:





















Cost of Sales







142,992

240,908

508,716

1,104,865 General and administrative





2,097,993

2,247,300

6,440,042

7,815,703 Research and development





357,289

13,154

960,071

525,595 Depreciation and amortization





202,235

125,781

529,931

349,921 Total operating expenses





2,800,509

2,627,143

8,438,760

9,796,084

























Loss from operations





(2,247,748)

(1,925,334)

(6,500,660)

(6,729,159)

























Other Income (Expense):



















Interest expense







(110,654)

(218,075)

(290,804)

(703,542) Other income, net







11,068

1,198

23,565

78,932 Other expense, net





(99,586)

(216,877)

(267,239)

(624,610)

























Loss before income taxes





(2,347,334)

(2,142,211)

(6,767,899)

(7,353,769)

























Income Taxes







(10,902)

(2,887)

(28,867)

(17,304)

























Net loss







$ (2,358,236)

$ (2,145,098)

$ (6,796,766)

$ (7,371,073)

























Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted



$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and

Diluted 518,125,454

430,651,242

492,288,043

414,132,103

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)











Nine Months Ended











June 30,











2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss









$ (6,796,766)

$ (7,371,073) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash used in operations:







Depreciation and amortization expense



527,498

349,921 Stock-based compensation





1,066,270

1,798,285 Stock issued for services





41,112

227,097 Inventory reserve







-

348,308 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, net

82,323

450,488 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable





(66,815)

(78,166) Net investment in direct financing lease



43,453

39,060 Other current assets





(110,792)

(60,374) Inventory







(60,930)

4,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



200,117

(122,391) Deferred revenue







46,334

315,574 Net cash flows from operating activities



(5,028,196)

(4,099,271)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchase of property and equipment



(32,277)

(52,715) Investment in other assets including work in process



(1,035,635)

(745,253) Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,067,912)

(797,968)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs

2,928,271

8,951,929 Principal payments on notes payable



-

(1,000,000) Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(22,824)

(20,255) Net cash flows from financing activities



2,905,447

7,931,674

















Effect of foreign currencies exchange on cash



(6,413)

(33,852)

















Net change in Cash







(3,197,074)

3,000,583 Cash, Beginning of Period





4,972,331

4,413,822 Cash, End of Period







$ 1,775,257

$ 7,414,405

















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for interest





$ 10,771

$ 169,817 Cash paid for income taxes





$ 28,867

$ 17,304

















Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:









Purchase of vehicle with note payable



$ 16,510

$ - Recognition of lease right to use assets and liabilities



$ 514,473

$ - Reclassification of software development costs to intangible assets

$ 2,021,810

$ 679,882

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Philip Beck, Chairman & CEO philipbeck@ipsidy.com Stuart Stoller, CFO stuartstoller@ipsidy.com

+1 (516) 274-8700

SOURCE Ipsidy Inc.