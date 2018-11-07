Ipsidy Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

LONG BEACH, New York, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ipsidy Inc. (http://www.ipsidy.com ) [OTCQX: IDTY], a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services, today held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders and is pleased to report that all of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

As a result, Philip Beck, Thomas Szoke, Herbert Selzer, Ricky Solomon and Theodore Stern were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQX: IDTY) http://www.ipsidy.com is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, http://www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, http://www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform offers biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions which support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at http://www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

