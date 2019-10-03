Ipsidy to Launch Proof™ in Peru

LONG BEACH, New York and LIMA, Peru, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform offering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, today announced that it is launching its Proof solution in Peru, enhanced with verification by RENIEC.

RENIEC is the Peruvian National ID Registry, which manages all national identities and issues electronic national ID cards. Ipsidy has signed an agreement with RENIEC under which RENIEC, once connected to the Ipsidy platform, will be able to validate the authenticity of Peruvian national ID cards, whose information is remotely collected using Ipsidy's Proof service by means of the Ipsidy App on a smartphone. Under the agreement Ipsidy will be able to connect its IdaaS platform to RENIEC in Peru, in order to submit facial biometric and national ID card data for validation against RENIEC's own national identity records. This platform enhancement will help to provide a source of trusted identity for Ipsidy's identity transactions.

In a world of increasing fraud and security threats coupled with the demand for quick, digital onboarding solutions, it's more important than ever, especially in today's mobile world, to verify identity with speed and certainty. Financial institutions and businesses of all descriptions need to have complete confidence in the identities of customers and prospective employees. Proof by Ipsidy is a mobile identity verification solution using government-issued credentials as the trusted source, combined with real-time biometric certainty and the convenience of mobile technology. Proof provides remote mobile identity proofing and transaction authentication for high-integrity business interactions like major financial transactions, application and enrollment processes, new customer, employee, and student on-boarding, sale of age-restricted product, building access verification, and more.

Proof by Ipsidy can also ensure that the rightful owner of the ID card is present at the time of a transaction, by submitting the owner's selfie captured by the Ipsidy app in real-time to be matched against the biometric ID credentials of those citizens in the Peruvian government's official records. Using Ipsidy's identity proofing services with the validation of RENIEC's trusted database of stored biometric identification templates, Ipsidy will enable Peruvian businesses to remotely gather national ID documentation securely and with certainty.

For "know your customer" (KYC) processes, new customer applications and account opening and employee on-boarding, Proof provides an efficient, secure and trusted solution for financial institutions, telco's, money transmitters and other businesses to replace existing manual processes and hardware.

"The Agreement with RENIEC marks an important milestone in our IdaaS platform development," said Philip Beck, CEO of Ipsidy. "This represents the first implementation in our plan to connect to national registries around the world to provide our customers with government-backed certainty as to the authenticity of identity credentials. Everything starts with trusted identity, and validation by the government that issues a document provides the highest level of trust for our clients."

As a member of the Ipsidy Partner Network and an authorized reseller, Mobile Solutions Peru (MSP) offers Ipsidy's suite of biometric identity solutions to financial institutions, security companies, retail operations, telecoms and transportation companies in the Peruvian, Chilean and Argentinian markets. MSP was instrumental in helping us obtain the Agreement with RENIEC. Ipsidy Perú continues to work closely with MSP on prospective clients for Ipsidy's solutions in order to provide identity assurance and enhanced services throughout Peru.

About Mobile Solutions Peru

Mobile Solutions Peru S.A.C. ("MSP") was established in 2010 as a sister company of PERUTRAK.COM, a leading GPS solutions provider for the fleet industry and was ultimately acquired by Guard One. Today, MSP's core business is commercializing and integrating digital mobile solutions to enterprise clients primarily in Peru, as well as in Chile and Argentina. MSP's clients and legacy relationships include financial institutions, security companies, retail operations, telecoms and transportation companies.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: Ipsidy Perú in Peru, MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K . Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future sales, product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Matthew Cordis, Director of Business Development – LATAM, Matthewcordis@ipsidy.com; Direct: +1-(914)-837-0175

Mobile Solutions Peru S.A.C.

Samir Barhumi, CEO, Samir@mobiletech.pe, Direct: +1-(914)-837-0175



www.ipsidy.com

670 Long Beach Blvd,

Long Beach, New York 11561, US

SOURCE Ipsidy Inc.

