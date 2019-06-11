IPsoft Named a Leader in Conversational AI for Customer Service

IPsoft is the only vendor to be rated as a Leader in both "The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI For Customer Service, Q2 2019" and the April 2019 report "The Forrester New Wave™: Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations, Q2 2019." Customers around the world are utilizing Amelia, IPsoft's conversational AI platform, in a variety of industries to improve IT support, elevate customer service and generate new revenue.

In the latest evaluation, Amelia received a differentiated rating in seven categories: Artificial Intelligence, Voice & Speech, Human and AI Blending, Security & Authentication, Vision, Roadmap, and Market Approach. The report also states that "IPsoft's go-to-market approach expands the reach of its already robust product."

Amelia leverages intent recognition, contextual understanding and sentiment analysis during her interactions with end users. With more than 20 years of AI and automation experience, IPsoft is continually improving Amelia by reducing the effort required to train and build conversational solutions for numerous industries and use cases.

"To be named as a Leader in both the 2019 Forrester New Wave reports for Conversational AI For Customer Service and Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations we believe is testimony to the cognitive ability of Amelia to augment the experience of both customers and internal employees. Our unwavering dedication to developing the most human-like and leading-edge cognitive capabilities enables us to deliver tangible business benefits and transform the user experience, and we believe that this has been recognized in our position as a Leader," said Chetan Dube, Founder and CEO of IPsoft.

Find out more about the full Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI For Customer Service, Q2 2019 here.

Find out more about the full Forrester New Wave evaluation 'Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations' here.

About Amelia

Amelia is the market's first digital colleague. Since her introduction in 2014, she has gained hundreds of skills across multiple industries. She is modelled on human intelligence, understanding and empathy.

About IPsoft

IPsoft the leader in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI), cognitive and autonomic solutions and the home of Amelia, the industry's most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia's ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market's only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in several languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk™, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 15 countries and serves more than 550 of the world's leading brands, including more than half of the world's largest IT services providers.

