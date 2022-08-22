Ipsos is officially a Great Place to Work® in the U.S.

Global certification recognizes exceptional employee fulfillment

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's largest market research companies, has been certified as a 2022 Great Place to Work® in the US.

In a recent independent survey, 85% of employees in the U.S. agreed that Ipsos is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Employees also praised Ipsos for its benefits, company culture, and emphasis on long-term career development. 92% of respondents said Ipsos staff are "given a lot of responsibility," 92% agreed that Ipsos customers would rate the service Ipsos delivers as "excellent," and 91% felt "management is competent at running the business."

This distinction comes at a time of sustained growth for Ipsos, which uses actionable, data-driven insights – with the best people and the best technologies – to ensure client success in uncertain times.

"We are very proud to hold this official designation, as voted by our own staff and reflecting how much we focus here at Ipsos on Employee Experience as our No. 1 priority," said Ipsos North America CEO Lorenzo Larini. "Our growth is the clear result of the obsessive focus we have on the success of both our employees and our clients. Our efforts are paying off in record employee retention rates and increased staff engagement."

Over the last three decades, Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees to determine what makes a workplace innovative, effective and inclusive. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized as a benchmark for teams that value professional achievement, advancement, and satisfaction.

According to their research, employees at Great Place to Work® workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Ipsos is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

For more on Ipsos' values and culture, visit its Great Place to Work® certification page or its website.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world's third-largest insights and analytics company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts, and scientists have built unique multispecialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions, and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

