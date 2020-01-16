Ipsos MMA Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions by Independent Research Firm

"Ipsos MMA marries technology and service to deliver unified measurement. …Clients give Ipsos MMA high marks for its engagement model in deploying and delivering solutions, consistently noting that Ipsos MMA is a highly collaborative and adaptable partner."

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA (Marketing Management Analytics), an Ipsos Company, and a leader in helping companies understand and optimize the value of their marketing, digital media, social media, operations, and promotion investments, today announced that Forrester has named Ipsos MMA a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020 Report. The report evaluated and scored Ipsos MMA's Unified Customer Attribution approach, Activate Marketing Planning and Optimization platform, evaluating based on criteria such as global strategy, methodology, data management and approaches for consulting, change management and model value.

In its January 16, 2020 report, "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020," Forrester applied a comprehensive process including customer conference calls, client surveys, product demonstrations, vendor surveys and meetings.

The report notes, "As marketers' measurement needs change and new data restrictions emerge, improved approaches to privacy and delivering a balanced quantification of short-term and long-term business impact dictates which providers will lead the pack. Vendors that can provide sophisticated modeling, a balance of technology and services, and automated data management position themselves to successfully deliver a solution that enables their customers to build insights-driven marketing strategies."

Additional findings in the Forrester report about Ipsos MMA

"Ipsos MMA will appeal to firms that want to apply unified measurement beyond media campaigns, require global coverage, and want highly granular control of modeling systems."

Ipsos MMA "has invested heavily to build out a competitive unified measurement offering with the stated goal of helping clients optimize business performance."

"Ipsos MMA's offering consists of high-touch program management and proprietary technology intended to provide a holistic framework that helps clients understand marketing performance, perform customer attribution, and execute market testing."

"The Activate marketing measurement application leverages Ipsos MMA's NEMO unified analytics engine and offers advanced scenario planning and optimization features."

"With the diversity and amounts of so much data, companies need partners capable of helping them shape a data and analytics strategy and enabling technology to drive better short and long-term value in a dynamic, real-time environment. As a leader, Ipsos MMA provides them with the proven experience and expertise enabling them to build out capabilities that can produce trusted results that are integrated into day-to-day business planning and processes to drive measurable competitive advantages," said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Forrester as one of the Leaders in the rapidly evolving space of Unified Marketing Measurement and Optimization", said Doug Brooks, EVP of Ipsos MMA. "By bringing together innovative and holistic analytics, technology, consulting and data strategy, we are helping companies across industries and globally realize the promise of Unified Customer Attribution by validating results in market and generating real value in the form of incremental revenue and profit," said Brooks.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is a leading global analytics consultancy founded in 1989 that enables companies to achieve higher revenues and operating profits via their forward-looking, data-driven analytics, software and consulting solutions. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of leading global custom market research company Ipsos, who has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. For more information about Ipsos MMA please visit: http://www.mma.com.

