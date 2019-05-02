Ipsos MMA Names Liz Osterhus Fleuette, Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Management Analytics, (MMA), an Ipsos Company, announced that Liz Osterhus Fleuette has been named Chief People Officer, overseeing the company's global human resources operations.

Fleuette most recently served as Interim Head of Human Resources for Ipsos North America, where she was responsible for more than 3,000 employees across 20 offices in North America. Prior to joining Ipsos in 2015, Fleuette built the HR function at a financial management consulting firm, Orion Consultants, during the company's period of rapid growth.

"As MMA has more than quadrupled the business over the past few years, we are focusing our attention on ensuring we have the talent and internal structure needed to support that growth. With an extensive background in performance management, career development, training, and talent acquisition, Fleuette will ensure we sustain our high-performance culture and are well-positioned to meet current and future client needs," said Pat Cummings, CEO of MMA.

Liz joined MMA in April 2019 with more than 15 years of experience in various industries including financial services, luxury goods, healthcare, and market research. Liz holds a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Northwestern University and received a Leadership Coaching Strategies certificate from the Division of Continuing Education at Harvard. Liz's focus is on ensuring talented and driven individuals are well-positioned to achieve their highest potential in the workplace and feel fully engaged throughout their professional career.

MMA is a business unit of leading global custom market research company Ipsos. MMA provides predictive analytics services via its commercial effectiveness analytic and consulting platform for companies in pharmaceuticals, retail, restaurants, durable goods, financial services, automotive, telecommunications, consumer products and media & entertainment. For more information on MMA, please click here.

