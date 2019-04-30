Ipsos MMA Names Michael Bertie, SVP, Analytic Consulting

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Management Analytics, (MMA), an Ipsos Company, announced the hire of Michael Bertie as Senior Vice President. MMA has been a leader since 1989 in helping companies understand and optimize the value of their marketing, sales, operations, product, pricing and promotion investments. Bertie, an MMA veteran, brings back to the company his analytic expertise, stakeholder management and vertical experience to his client relationships, providing steady leadership in the implementation of complex analytic solutions.

Michael Bertie, SVP, Analytic Consulting, Marketing Management Analytics

"As MMA has more than quadrupled the business over the past few years, we have sought out the most elite talent to take on leadership roles and ensure ongoing success in meeting client needs and driving results. Michael has a strong track record as an exceptional client service leader and is a well-known expert in the industry," said Pat Cummings, CEO of MMA.

With 15+ years of experience in improving client performance via the application of data-driven marketing strategies, Bertie's expertise extends across all phases of client delivery, including stakeholder alignment and adoption, analytic design, value realization and team development. He is experienced in advising C-suite and senior executives on data-driven marketing and resource allocation strategies to drive organizational objectives, including top-line and bottom-line growth, ROI, brand health and consumer engagement.

He has partnered with numerous Fortune 200 companies in designing, implementing and managing analytic programs, including Business and Marketing Mix, Multi-Touch Attribution, ROI Optimization, Forecasting, Customer Segmentation and Targeting. Michael's industry experience includes Automotive, Consumer Electronics, CPG, Financial Services, Insurance, Pharma, QSR and Retail.

Michael returned to MMA after 7 years at Neustar-MarketShare where he led multi-year relationships for clients with marketing budgets in excess of $1B annually.

Michael has his BA in Psychology from Boston College, and his MBA from Babson College.

MMA is a business unit of leading global custom market research company Ipsos. MMA provides predictive analytics services via its commercial effectiveness analytic and consulting platform for companies in pharmaceuticals, retail, restaurants, durable goods, financial services, automotive, telecommunications, consumer products and media & entertainment. For more information on MMA, please click here.

SOURCE Marketing Management Analytics