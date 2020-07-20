IPSY Debuts New Ultra Personalization Feature

"We've been hard at work finding new ways to delight our members during this unprecedented time," said Marcelo Camberos, Co-Founder and CEO of IPSY. "As product sampling and discovery at brick and mortar stores remains uncertain, there's a unique opportunity to redefine what IPSY means to our community and to play a bigger role in their lives. Ultra Personalization is a game-changer for beauty lovers, enabling them to replenish their shelves with products they need and ones they've always wanted to try at an incredible value and within the comfort of their own home."

IPSY has demonstrated +60% month over month growth to its subscription offerings since March, due in part to its reflexivity in anticipating and addressing emerging consumer needs. Within days of the stay at home order, the company launched its first online pop-up store and increased its flash sale offering, generating more than triple the revenue of pre COVID-19 e-commerce sales. IPSY also pivoted its renowned physical event, IPSY Live, into a series of virtual beauty festivals, bringing delight and connection to its 25M+ community with daily giveaways, must-see tutorials by industry experts such as Patrick Ta and Justine Marjan, and live makeup competitions and performances by the likes of Iggy Azalea, Madelaine Petsch, and Saweetie.

Ultra Personalization is a major milestone in IPSY's quest to reimagine how consumers discover and experience beauty. "IPSY has always stood for self-expression and every path we take is pursuant to our mission. We lean heavily into our community for guidance around their wants and needs, and Ultra Personalization is just one of the many ways we plan to deliver on promise."

Glam Bag Plus members will be able to experience Ultra Personalization from the 1st through 3rd of every month, starting this August. They will be able to choose their three full-size products and add-on unbeatable deals starting at just $3 at the same time. To learn more go to IPSY.com/PLUS.

