iPullRank Welcomes Christopher Hart, New Director of Revenue

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly the director of client services at ScribbleLive and the vice president of services at BlueGlass Interactive, Christopher Hart is an expert in scaling SEO for enterprise, sales strategy, and client management.

Working with Founder and Managing Director Michael King, Chris will bring his knowledge and contribute to iPullRank's revenue growth.

New iPullRank Director of Revenue

"I've known Mike for a long time, we've spoken at the same events and I remember bringing him in to help us solve highly technical SEO issues," remarks Chris Hart. "It has always been the case of us having a solid common respect for what we do, and it felt like something natural for us to get together and realign areas of businesses to make them more successful."

Christopher Hart's understanding of SEO strategy will be especially valuable for clients interested in having wider and deeper conversations about the possibilities in the industry and how the offerings could be beneficial to enable larger opportunities to service clients.

"What I love about the SEO industry is the fact that I've been around since the beginning and everyone is always learning something new," says Chris. "Even now, with so many tools, there's still the need for craftsmanship and creativity, which will always be key differentiators."

About iPullRank

iPullRank is a digital marketing agency that's all about delivering great results. A bold, young shop that's Proactive, Reliable, Outstanding, Useful and Determined – producing PROUD work for amazing clients. Our team consists of strategic, creative and technical professionals passionate about digital marketing.

For more information, get in contact with us on our website: https://ipullrank.com

