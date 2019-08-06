IPv4.Global now listing LACNIC IPv4 Addresses on Marketplace

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank's IPv4 address brokerage platform announced today that it will now be listing blocks of IP Addresses registered in LACNIC, Latin America's regional internet registry.

IPv4.Global's first LACNIC listing is currently up on its online marketplace at www.ipv4.Global/auctions.

With the addition of LACNIC space, IPv4.Global now has listings available in all 5 worldwide regions - ARIN, RIPE NCC, APNIC, AFRINIC and LACNIC.

In 2016 the LACNIC community approved the ability to transfer IPv4 space to third parties within the LACNIC region. Since then, there has been a total of sixty-three LACNIC blocks transferred using this policy. LACNIC and AFRINIC are the only two remaining RIRs without a policy allowing the ability to transfer to other RIRs.

Gabe Fried, Hilco Streambank's CEO said, "This is yet another milestone for IPv4.Global. We are quite pleased that we have the most diverse and complete offering of IPv4 resources based both on region and block size."

Hilco Streambank is a market leading broker for the purchase and sale of IPv4 addresses around the world. Our IPv4 auction platform, launched in 2014 and has brought buyers and sellers together for over 1,000 transactions in APNIC, RIPE and ARIN. Since its first transaction, IPv4.Global has been active proponents of making price information freely available to market participants and market watchers. Hilco Streambank is also an intermediary for privately negotiated transactions of larger address blocks ranging from /16s to entire class A offerings.

CONTACT: Gary Epstein, Hilco Global, Office: (847) 418-2712, Mobile: (847) 323-4943, Email: gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Streambank