iQ Credit Union Strengthens Member Relationships with Alkami Digital Banking Platform

PLANO,Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Alkami), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based banks and credit unions, announced Washington credit union iQ will employ the Alkami Platform to enhance their commitment to members.

iQ plans to use the Alkami Platform to provide their members across the Pacific Northwest with a frictionless and more personalized user experience.

"Knowing the needs and personalities of our more than 84,000 members is crucial to doing what's right for them," Danette LaChapelle, SVP of Marketing at iQ said. "The Alkami data engine keeps us in touch with the overall user experience and helps us meet our goal to build lifelong relationships with members."

Alkami fit iQ's requirements for a digital banking partner who was nimble enough to support a member-centric and future-focused vision. On the Alkami Platform, iQ members will experience faster peer-to-peer payments, gain visibility to all of their accounts at once, and have access to financial wellness tools to help them achieve personal financial goals.

"For financial institutions to stay competitive in today's market, data has to be a central part of their strategy," Alkami's Founder, Chief Strategy and Sales Officer Stephen Bohanon said. "We've built our platform to provide actionable data and generate insights through analytics so banks and credit unions can confidently grow digital user adoption and engagement. We're excited to enable iQ with a digital banking experience that will connect them and their users to the future."

About iQ Credit Union

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Northwest since 1940. With more than 80,000 members and a recent move into the Portland market, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement. Whether its iQ's signature red and black Buffalo plaid colors or its involvement in the community, the credit union has left a positive lasting impression in Washington and Oregon. iQ is known for helping WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. More information is available at iQcu.com .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. Alkami's solutions reshape the modern banking landscape by delivering bold and innovative digital capabilities to U.S. banks and credit unions.

The Alkami Platform enables clients to personalize the digital banking experience for their consumers and businesses and build a thriving and engaged digital community in a digital-first banking world. In addition to providing a modern and frictionless user experience, Alkami's clients equally benefit from the security-conscious and proven system architecture of continuous innovation on a single multi-tenant code base for all clients.

For more information about Alkami, please visit www.alkami.com , visit them on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/alkami-technology or on Twitter at @alkamitech.

