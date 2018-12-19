iQIYI Announces Addition of Online Picture Books to QiBubble Children’s Entertainment Platform

"iQIYI has always been committed to providing the best quality entertainment for the whole family, and the exciting addition of picture books to the iQIYI QiBubble platform is sure to be welcomed by our young users," said Geng Danhao, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. "The opening of the first QiBubble Village event in partnership with Nickelodeon will help the brand to form closer relationships with young entertainment fans across China."

"QiBubble Village" is a first of its kind experience event housed in Shanghai's Taifu shopping mall, and is the latest development in iQIYI's partnership with Nickelodeon, which first began in 2012. With additional benefits available to iQIYI VIP Members, parents who register online in advance can bring their youngsters to QiBubble Village to meet and greet with some of Nickelodeon's most beloved show characters - Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol. In addition, all kids and parents were invited to meet and greet with SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora The Explorer were also present to interact with fans. Going forward, iQIYI will explore opportunities to innovate on the QiBubble Village model, with the addition of English corners, QiBubble cinemas and reality shows with celebrities and animation shows.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

About Nickelodeon International

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, with 1.2 billion cumulative subscriptions in more than 500 million households across 170+ countries and territories, via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of Viacom International Media Networks, a division of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), one of the world's leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc.

About Viacom International Media Networks

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), is comprised of many of the world's most popular multimedia entertainment brands, including MTV, MTV LIVE HD, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, and more. Viacom brands reach more than 3.8 billion cumulative subscribers in 180+ countries and territories via more than 200 locally programmed and operated TV channels and more than 550 digital media and mobile TV properties, in 40 languages. Keep up with VIMN news by visiting the VIMN PR Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/VIMN_PR. For more information about Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com, blog.viacom.com and the Viacom Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/Viacom.

