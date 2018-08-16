iQIYI Announces Development of Renowned Naval Warfare Novel "Beyond the Ocean” into CGI Animated Series

In the series, Ma paints a complex and majestic narrative tapestry which sees main character Prince Jianwen set out for adventures on the high seas with the crew of his ship in ancient China. The novel, which was originally published online, has been incredibly popular with Chinese fantasy fans, with the final chapter of the first book gaining over 20 million views online. The full series is now also available on the popular iQIYI Reading app.

Exclusively available on the iQIYI platform, "Beyond the Ocean" is part of iQIYI's drive to expand revenue derived from high quality IP content. As with many shows on iQIYI, VIP members are able to view an additional episode of the show in advance of non-VIP members. Viewing the animated series in Dolby surround sound is a further privilege reserved exclusively for VIP members.

"We are excited to welcome 'Beyond the Ocean' as the latest addition to iQIYI's growing collection of animated series adapted from high quality IP, which also includes 'The Ancient Welkin' and 'Ling Yu'," said Yang Xiaoxuan, Vice President of iQIYI. "iQIYI will continue to be a leader in combining cutting edge animation technology with the most attractive IP in order to meet the diverse entertainment needs of our users."

According to data collected by iResearch, in June this year the iQIYI Animation channel was visited by 168 million mobile devices, receiving over 7.374 billion views and accumulating over 462 million hours of viewing time, ranking first in its category across China.

In addition to the animated adaptation of "Beyond the Ocean," iQIYI is also working to adapt the novel into a live action drama series. Development of the new drama is due to begin later this year with Ma Boyong and famous Chinese director Huang Jianxin both onboard.

