iQIYI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

● Total revenues were RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion[1]), representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2018.

● Operating loss was RMB2.5 billion (US$363.2 million) and operating loss margin was 34%, compared to operating loss of RMB3.3 billion and operating loss margin of 47% in the same period in 2018.

● Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB2.5 billion (US$358.2 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB3.5 billion in the same period in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.43 (US$0.49), compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB4.83 in the same period of 2018.

● The number of total subscribing members was 106.9 million as of December 31, 2019, 98.9% of whom were paying subscribing members. This compares to 87.4 million of total subscribing members as of December 31, 2018, up 22% year over year.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

● Total revenues were RMB29.0 billion (US$4.2 billion), representing a 16% increase from 2018.

● Operating loss was RMB9.3 billion (US$1.3 billion) and operating loss margin was 32%, compared to operating loss of RMB8.3 billion and operating loss margin of 33% in 2018.

● Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB10.3 billion (US$1.5 billion), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB9.1 billion in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB14.14 (US$2.03), compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB17.01 in 2018.

"We ended 2019 on a solid note with total revenues for the fourth quarter and full year coming in at RMB7.5 billion and RMB29.0 billion, respectively, while content cost only went up by a single digit percentage on full year basis with optimized content structure," commented Dr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. "Growing 36% in 2019, membership business continued to spearhead our overall growth throughout the year, driven by the increasing number of total subscribing members which reached 107 million at year end. As we continued to build our comprehensive content library and capitalize on the deep value of our original IPs, our diversified monetization strategy is gradually bearing fruit with other revenues growing 30% year over year and accounting for a record 13% of our total full-year revenues. Facing the dawn of a new decade, we look forward to the enormous opportunities ahead of us with the approaching 5G commercial adoption and continuous AI technology innovation. We believe the rising willingness of Chinese users to pay for premium content combined with their access to more convenient payment methods, will create significant potential for our business. We are more confident than ever in our content ecosystem and product matrix, which position us well to capture the growth prospects in 2020 and beyond."

"We are pleased to report a set of solid financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019," commented Mr. Xiaodong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI. "In addition to our healthy and more diversified top-line growth, our content costs trended lower as a percentage of total revenues in 2019, which is an encouraging sign of our more balanced content mix and rationalized competition landscape. Going forward, we will continue to make smart and disciplined investments in our content, especially original content, as well as our technology innovations, which form the core of our strategy to achieve long-term growth and drive sustainable value for our shareholders."

Footnotes: [1] Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

Fourth quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2018.

Membership services revenue was RMB3.9 billion (US$554.6 million), representing a 21% increase from the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth in the number of subscribing members, driven by our premium content and various operational initiatives during the quarter.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.9 billion (US$270.5 million), representing a 15% decrease from the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the challenging macroeconomic environment in China.

Content distribution revenue was RMB878.0 million (US$126.1 million), representing a 68% increase from the same period in 2018. The growth was driven by both the higher volume and increased contractual price of the titles we distributed during the quarter.

Other revenues were RMB874.4 million (US$125.6 million), representing a 21% decrease from the same period in 2018, primarily due to the soft performance of certain business lines, partially offset by strong growth in game business.

Cost of revenues was RMB7.9 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing a 7% decrease from the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower content costs this quarter, partially offset by the increase of other cost items. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB5.7 billion (US$814.7 million), representing a 13% decrease from the same period in 2018. This was a combined result of certain major titles being launched late in the quarter, as well as less expenses recorded relating to original content.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.4 billion (US$201.0 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to higher marketing spending for certain iQIYI apps, as well as increased sales and marketing expenses of game business.

Research and development expenses were RMB711.3 million (US$102.2 million), representing a 17% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily due to the increase of personnel-related compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB2.5 billion (US$363.2 million), compared to operating loss of RMB3.3 billion in the same period in 2018. Operating loss margin was 34%, compared to operating loss margin of 47% in the same period in 2018.

Total other income was RMB75.3 million (US$10.8 million), compared to total other expense of RMB34.8 million during the same period of 2018. The year-over-year variance was a combined result of the foreign exchange gain due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. dollar, increased interest expenses associated with our financing activities, as well as the impairment loss for certain private company investments.

Loss before income taxes was RMB2.5 billion (US$352.4 million), compared to loss before income taxes of RMB3.4 billion in the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense was RMB22.6 million (US$3.2 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB79.5 million in the same period in 2018.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB2.5 billion (US$358.2 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB3.5 billion in the same period in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.43 (US$0.49) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB4.83 in the same period of 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB11.5 billion (US$1.7 billion).

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB29.0 billion (US$4.2 billion), representing a 16% increase from 2018.

Membership services revenue was RMB14.4 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing a 36% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the strong growth in the number of subscribing members, driven by our premium content and various operational initiatives during the year.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB8.3 billion (US$1.2 billion), representing a 11% decrease from 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the challenging macroeconomic environment in China, the uncertainty of certain content scheduling, and the intensified competition in advertising business.

Content distribution revenue was RMB2.5 billion (US$365.5 million), representing a 18% increase from 2018. The growth was primarily attributable to a number of premium content titles that we distributed during the year.

Other revenues were RMB3.7 billion (US$537.7 million), representing a 30% increase from 2018. The increase was driven by the growth of a number of business verticals, especially the robust growth of our game business after the acquisition of Skymoons.

Cost of revenues was RMB30.3 billion (US$4.4 billion), representing a 12% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher content costs and other cost items. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB22.2 billion (US$3.2 billion), representing a 6% increase from 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.2 billion (US$752.1 million), representing a 26% increase from 2018. This was primarily due to increased sales and marketing expenses related to certain iQIYI apps and our game business, as well as higher share-based and personnel-related compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB2.7 billion (US$383.1 million), representing a 34% increase from 2018, primarily due to the increase of personnel-related compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB9.3 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared to operating loss of RMB8.3 billion in 2018. Operating loss margin was 32%, compared to operating loss margin of 33% in 2018.

Total other expense was RMB967.1 million (US$138.9 million), compared to total other expense of RMB676.2 million during 2018. The year-over-year variance was a combined result of increased interest expenses associated with our financing activities, the foreign exchange fluctuation between Renminbi and the U.S. dollar, as well as the impairment loss and lower fair value gain for private company investments.

Loss before income taxes was RMB10.2 billion (US$1.5 billion), compared to loss before income taxes of RMB9.0 billion in 2018.

Income tax expense was RMB51.9 million (US$7.4 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB78.8 million in 2018.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB10.3 billion (US$1.5 billion), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB9.1 billion in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB14.14 (US$2.03) for 2019, compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB17.01 in 2018.

Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of 2020, iQIYI expects total net revenues to be between RMB7.10 billion (US$1.02 billion) and RMB7.52 billion (US$1.08 billion), representing a 2% to 8% increase from the same period in 2019. This forecast reflects iQIYI's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

About iQIYI , Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, online literature, talent agency and e-commerce etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) Revenues:



















Membership services

3,200,981

3,716,861

3,861,058

10,622,769

14,435,611 Online advertising services

2,203,637

2,067,385

1,883,100

9,328,061

8,270,600 Content distribution

522,038

680,377

878,044

2,162,643

2,544,221 Others

1,100,666

932,311

874,422

2,875,643

3,743,226 Total revenues

7,027,322

7,396,934

7,496,624

24,989,116

28,993,658





















Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues

(8,522,761)

(8,175,751)

(7,914,438)

(27,132,811)

(30,348,342) Selling, general and administrative

(1,221,681)

(1,349,543)

(1,399,529)

(4,167,889)

(5,236,007) Research and development

(607,468)

(703,211)

(711,262)

(1,994,652)

(2,667,146) Total operating costs and expenses

(10,351,910)

(10,228,505)

(10,025,229)

(33,295,352)

(38,251,495) Operating loss

(3,324,588)

(2,831,571)

(2,528,605)

(8,306,236)

(9,257,837)





















Other expense



















Interest income

118,025

116,494

89,833

213,969

402,145 Interest expenses

(61,238)

(254,435)

(276,927)

(94,711)

(914,371) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

(73,836)

(656,105)

443,977

(970,796)

(190,210) Loss from equity method investments

(16,016)

(33,213)

(49,213)

(16,965)

(155,073) Other (expense)/income, net

(1,686)

478

(132,388)

192,309

(109,541) Total other (expense)/income, net

(34,751)

(826,781)

75,282

(676,194)

(967,050)





















Loss before income taxes

(3,359,339)

(3,658,352)

(2,453,323)

(8,982,430)

(10,224,887)





















Income tax expense

(79,492)

(16,047)

(22,586)

(78,801)

(51,852)





















Net loss

(3,438,831)

(3,674,399)

(2,475,909)

(9,061,231)

(10,276,739) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

37,888

13,724

17,876

48,545

46,590 Net loss attributable to iQIYI, Inc.

(3,476,719)

(3,688,123)

(2,493,785)

(9,109,776)

(10,323,329) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares

-

-

-

(298,990)

- Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

(1,542)

-

(1,542) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(3,476,719)

(3,688,123)

(2,495,327)

(9,408,766)

(10,324,871)





















Net loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:



















Basic

(0.69)

(0.72)

(0.49)

(2.43)

(2.02) Diluted

(0.69)

(0.72)

(0.49)

(2.43)

(2.02)





















Net loss per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary

shares):



















Basic

(4.83)

(5.04)

(3.43)

(17.01)

(14.14) Diluted

(4.83)

(5.04)

(3.43)

(17.01)

(14.14)





















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net loss per share computation:



















Basic

5,069,616,758

5,109,395,926

5,123,416,747

3,867,931,786

5,104,882,400 Diluted

5,069,616,758

5,109,395,926

5,123,416,747

3,867,931,786

5,104,882,400

















































iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB







(Unaudited) ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

4,586,405

5,934,742 Restricted cash

2,174,042

974,932 Short-term investments

6,061,832

4,579,313 Accounts receivable

2,889,234

3,627,749 Prepayments and other assets

2,696,381

3,719,228 Amounts due from related parties

281,710

211,993 Licensed copyrights, net

1,163,839

1,224,881 Total current assets

19,853,443

20,272,838









Non-current assets:







Fixed assets, net

1,618,147

1,754,367 Long-term investments

2,572,040

2,982,154 Deferred tax assets, net

23,873

34,916 Licensed copyrights, net

6,640,910

6,287,330 Intangible assets, net

1,678,193

813,960 Produced content, net

3,736,063

4,355,221 Prepayments and other assets

4,695,883

3,508,476 Operating lease assets

-

722,742 Goodwill

3,888,346

3,888,346 Amounts due from related parties

52,800

172,200 Total non-current assets

24,906,255

24,519,712









Total assets

44,759,698

44,792,550









LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts and notes payable

10,162,366

8,212,449 Amounts due to related parties

692,390

1,604,258 Customer advances and deferred revenue

2,195,283

3,081,407 Short-term loans

3,046,449

2,618,170 Long-term loans, current portion

83,720

736,814 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

-

125,412 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,632,148

3,794,656 Total current liabilities

19,812,356

20,173,166 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term loans

644,169

880,278 Convertible senior notes

4,712,284

12,296,868 Deferred tax liabilities

96,405

30,136 Amounts due to related parties

1,281,370

1,061,883 Operating lease liabilities

-

402,732 Other non-current liabilities

57,551

232,555 Total non-current liabilities

6,791,779

14,904,452









Total liabilities

26,604,135

35,077,618









Redeemable noncontrolling interests:

-

101,542









Shareholders' equity:

















Class A ordinary shares

138

142 Class B ordinary shares

183

183 Additional paid-in capital

39,666,150

41,298,328 Accumulated deficit

(23,509,486)

(33,834,357) Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,879,946

2,106,718 Non-controlling interests

118,632

42,376 Total shareholders' equity

18,155,563

9,613,390









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

44,759,698

44,792,550

