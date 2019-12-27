iQIYI Announces its 2020 Strategy of the iQIYI Knowledge App, Focusing on Educational Videos and IP-based Content

In 2020, iQIYI Knowledge will continue leveraging the advantages of iQIYI's "Apple Orchard" ecosystem and consolidate the App's emphasis on elements including quality, cultural relevance and customization. The App will focus on delivering interactive videos, educational short-form videos and IP-based educational content.

"Knowledge, as an important component of iQIYI's platform layout, has been bringing new momentum to iQIYI's 'Apple Orchard' ecosystem," said Liu Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG) of iQIYI. "iQIYI is committed to accelerating the development of iQIYI Knowledge and delivering education in a better and simpler way by leveraging the value of innovation in technology and cross-industry partnerships."

Diversified knowledge delivered through partnerships

Following the release of its first paid-knowledge product In October 2018, iQIYI announced in May 2019 at the iQIYI World Conference its plans to launch the iQIYI Knowledge App. The App has made significant advancements in areas such as cross-industry partnerships, premium content development and selection, as well as brand building for partners.

For cross-industry partnerships, iQIYI Knowledge has established partnerships with more than 1,800 partners including Linkedin, Nick Vujicic, Qingting FM, Liu Tianchi Performance Workshop and more. At present, the App offers over 37,000 courses in 15 major subject areas, including foreign languages, literature, history, art, life, parents and children, and business. For the development and selection of premium content for the App, iQIYI Knowledge has built a scientific system for content evaluation. Based on the system, iQIYI Knowledge is able to promote premium courses by utilizing smart features such as optimized auto recommendations. Through its "Starry Sky" project, iQIYI Knowledge also invites partners and content creators to join its initiative to develop high-quality knowledge content and uncover the full potential of the online paid content market.

Emphasis on the collaboration between the platform, users and partners, with a focus on Educational Videos and IP-based Content

By leveraging iQIYI's "Apple Orchard" ecosystem, iQIYI Knowledge's advantage lies in its IP-centered content. Based on iQIYI's leading IP content works such as The Golden Eyes, The Big Band, The Rap of China and Fourtry, iQIYI Knowledge has developed a series of IP-based courses aimed at fulfilling both the users' entertainment demands and educational demands.

With the arrival of the 5G+AI era, iQIYI Knowledge will not only continue to cultivate IP-based courses, but also focus on the development of educational interactive and short-form videos. iQIYI Knowledge will utilize iQIYI's short-form video ecosystem, making full use of the advantages in the field of content distribution, creator support and short-form video technologies, to build an educational Interactive platform for short-form video creators and knowledge seekers. In addition, iQIYI Knowledge has also launched an initiative known as "iKnowledge Plan", pledging to invest 7.1 billion benefits in financial incentives, bonuses or tutorial programs to support content creators produce educational short videos. By providing diversified resources to content creators, iQIYI is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the combination between knowledge and short-form videos.

With nine years of development, iQIYI's IP-centered "Apple Orchard" ecosystem provides users with diversified content offerings in areas such as films, drama series, variety shows, literature, live streaming, and short-form videos. Going forward, iQIYI will continue to promote the development of the paid knowledge market.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

