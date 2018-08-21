iQIYI Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ : IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced it has come to a far-reaching new partnership with Ctrip (NASDAQ : CTRP ), Asia's largest online travel agency and the second largest in the world.

Under the agreement, iQIYI V7 VIP members will be able to enjoy all of the exclusive perks available to Ctrip's Prime Members, including discounts on hotel bookings and entry to sightseeing attractions, fast track airport security service, priority access for purchasing train tickets, as well as experience the comfort of Ctrip's airport VIP lounges. The benefits will be available to V7 VIP members for one year after activation and the offer can be redeemed before June 30, 2019.

"V7" is the highest of iQIYI's seven levels of VIP membership ranking for users. Higher levels of membership are reached by accumulating points, calculated through factors such as membership payment status, number of logins and amount of content viewed. The new partnership with Ctrip will add to the extensive list of benefits available exclusively to iQIYI V7 VIP members, which already includes discounted cinema tickets, priority attendance at star-studded offline events and exclusive showings of new blockbusters.

"The announcement of iQIYI's new partnership with Ctrip represents an exciting coming together of China's leading entertainment platform and China's leading online travel agency," said Yang Xianghua, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. "These additional benefits are the perfect way to thank our loyal iQIYI V7 VIP members, and are a major part of our drive to improve the user experience and benefits available to all users of our comprehensive entertainment platform."

According to iQIYI's 2018 Q2 financial results, the total number of subscribing members now stands at over 67.1 million as of June 30th, 2018, up 75% from a year ago. The partnership with Ctrip follows the joint membership program announced with JD.com in April this year.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ : IQ ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed diversified monetization models, including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.iqiyi.com

