iQIYI Announces Theatrical Release of its First Original Animation Film Spycies Across Overseas Markets

The Film revolves around an alluring and complex action-adventure between "Spy Cat" Vladimir and "Hacker Mouse" Hector set in a modern animal kingdom. In the thrilling and entertaining animal world, the production team created and produced more than 40 species, over 90 animal characters, and more than 60 scenes. The Film features endangered animals such as white rhinos and snow leopards, nationally protected animals such as lorises, and extinct animals such as mammoths. The Film realized numerous special effects. For example, the design of distinctive fur animations for each species in the Film was based on research of the animals' actual physical characteristics including fur pattern, material, length, and density.

"With the superb animation effects, exciting storyline, and family-friendly themes, this film will undoubtedly succeed in delighting parents and children alike," said Ya Ning, President of iQIYI Pictures. "The film will further be released in overseas markets, and we look forward to bringing more premium content to our global audiences in the future."

In 2018, Spycies was nominated by the Cannes International Film Festival's "Annecy Goes Cannes" unit based on the Annecy International Animated Film Festival's judging panel recommendation. Leveraging its rich experience in adapting its premium IP across multiple entertainment formats, iQIYI is developing merchandise such as mystery toy boxes, steam eye masks, luggage cases, and snacks around the IP of Spycies.

