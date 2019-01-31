iQIYI Announces Theatrical Release of “The Knight of Shadows” Starring Jackie Chan

The plot of "The Knight of Shadows" revolves around a fictionalized version of classic Chinese short story author Pu Songling, played by Jackie Chan, as he seeks to solve mysteries and battle demons. Pu Songling was an author from the Qing Dynasty, revered as the 'King of Short Stories', in the mold of Chekhov or Maupassant. "The Knight of Shadows" is loosely based on his classic novel "Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio", and the film was directed by Yan Jia, with Ethan Ruan and Zhong Chuxi also starring.

"The Lunar New Year is a special time for families in many countries across Asia, and iQIYI is thrilled to bring 'The Knight of Shadows' to audiences of all ages," said Ya Ning, President of iQIYI Pictures. "With a world-class cast, richly imagined production and family-friendly comic themes, we believe this this film will succeed in drawing diverse crowds and delighting parents, grandparents and children alike."

Leveraging iQIYI's rich experience in adapting its own literature IP across multiple entertainment formats, the valuable IP of "The Knight of Shadows" will be used by iQIYI in formats including feature films, VR films, online dramas, anime and more. In addition to the feature film, iQIYI will also release a 23-minute VR version of "The Knight of Shadows" available for viewing at Digital Domain Space VR cinemas across China. The tailor-made VR film will provide viewers a wholly immersive experience of "The Knight of Shadows" movie's thrilling demon-filled world.

Since its founding in 2014, iQIYI Pictures has continued to produce a number of critically acclaimed and popular films, including "Youth", "The Summer Is Gone", "The Pluto Moment" and "The Blizzard". "The Knight of Shadows" is iQIYI Pictures' first release of 2019, to be followed by the hotly anticipated "Spycies", "Master Zhong" and more.

