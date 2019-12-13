iQIYI App (Android) Receives Accreditation by Riscure Evaluation, Making iQIYI the First for Online Video Platforms Globally

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iQIYI App for Android systems ("iQIYI App") developed by iQIYI Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, was accredited with security evaluations by Riscure, a leading global advisor on the security of connected and IoT devices, making iQIYI the first among online video platforms globally. Other accredited products and solutions are from only 9 companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft. iQIYI App was also accredited with DRM app security capability evaluations by ChinaDRM Lab.

Through iQIYI's self-developed DRM (Digital Rights Management) system, iQIYI App is able to download, safely decrypt, and play digital videos, allowing the software to prevent hackers from stealing digital content. Founded in 2001, Riscure is one of the most authoritative security labs in the digital streaming media sector, as well as a recognized vendor of advanced security tools and security training. Its security evaluations are widely recognized by content suppliers around the globe. The certification of iQIYI App by Riscure demonstrates that the company has reached international standards in terms of DRM technology.

ChinaDRM Lab under the Academy of Broadcasting Science NRTA (National Radio and Television Administration) is dedicated to validating the security aspects of the implementation of ChinaDRM technologies and promoting its globalization. As a member of ChinaDRM, iQIYI has been proactively participating and promoting the application of ChinaDRM solutions in the online video industry in China. The ChinaDRM Lab's certification of the iQIYI DRM system and Riscure's certification of iQIYI App demonstrate the company's digital copyright protection capabilities are recognized worldwide.

Since 2013, iQIYI has been working on the research and development of digital rights management systems. At present, its self-developed DRM and watermarking system have passed ChinaDRM's security evaluation tests. iQIYI has established a comprehensive copyright protection system that spans across video source protection, streaming-end protection, and piracy tracking. Built upon technologies including white-box cryptography, anti-debugging, and obfuscation. iQIYI's DRM protection system ensures a highly secured environment for software operation and copyrighted digital content. In terms of factors such as security, robustness and so on, iQIYI App takes at least 30 days to be decrypted in order to pirate content from the platform, setting a high bar for decryption and greatly enhancing the level of copyright protection. Additionally, this largely improves operation efficiency and reduces costs.

According to the copyright report from a third-party, the cost of piracy has now become lower while its source is more difficult to be traced and completely eradicated. Effective copyright protection serves as the foundation to promote the continuous innovation of IP content and business models in the streaming industry. Going forward, iQIYI will continue leading the promotion of content copyright in the online video industry worldwide and dedicate itself to the field of digital copyright.

