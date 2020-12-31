iQIYI Becomes One of the First Chinese Streaming Platforms to Receive ISO27701 Global Data Privacy Certification

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it has become one of the first Chinese video platforms to obtain the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 ('ISO27701') certification after passing an audit conducted by international accredited certification body DNV GL.

This represents another major privacy and information security certification the Company has attained following the obtainment of ISO27001 Information Security Management System and PCI DSS Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard certifications, indicating that iQIYI's privacy protection and information security capabilities meet international standards, which is an important milestone in the Company's global expansion.

ISO27701 is an international standard for privacy information management systems jointly released by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It is an extension of the ISO27001 Information Security Management System certification which specifies requirements and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a privacy information management system (PIMS).

ISO27701 is recognized as the most authoritative guidance standard for privacy management systems in the industry. Companies looking to obtain ISO27701 certification must first pass a comprehensive and rigorous audit by an international authority such as the one conducted by DNV GL on iQIYI. Following obtainment of the certification, companies must continue to comply with ISO27701 privacy management standards in their subsequent operations, strengthening the protection of user data and implementing strict security policies.

iQIYI has always regarded the protection of its users' personal information as a critical component of its business, honoring its responsibilities and commitment to safeguarding users' privacy. iQIYI also considers the standardization of compliance through international certification and the guarantee of user payment security as a crucial means of protecting its users' rights and empowering a sustainable business. To date, iQIYI has received international security certifications covering a wide range of areas including product management, R&D, testing, operations, video, membership, accounts, and payments. In 2019, iQIYI became the first company in the Chinese video streaming industry to receive ISO27001 and ISO29151 certifications. In 2020, it successfully passed an audit conducted by ATSEC to obtain Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the global authoritative standard for securing payment card data.

This year, the Company further strengthened its PIMS, fully upgrading it to a Privacy and Information Security Management System (PIMS & ISMS). The dual systems are now running in parallel and being further refined. By continuously bolstering the Company's privacy security capabilities, iQIYI has also played an active role in the advancement of national security technology standards. For example, this year iQIYI was responsible for drafting the national standard Information Security Technology Network Audio and Video Services Data Security Requirements and the Company also participated in the preparation of the pilot national standard GB/T 35273-2020 Information Security Technology–Personal Information Security Specification as well as the group standard Data Security Governance Evaluation Methods. iQIYI has leveraged the industry's best practice security solutions to continuously improve the Company's overall security protection capabilities.

Since officially commencing its global expansion in June 2019, iQIYI has attracted a large number of global users' in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, North America and other regions. Through the obtainment of a series of international standard certifications such as ISO27701, iQIYI has provided a strong guarantee that it is following international standards regarding users' personal information. iQIYI is always committed to safeguarding information security and protecting users' privacy, listing privacy security as its top priority in business development. In the future, iQIYI will continue to build the competitiveness of enterprise security technology, providing its growing user base with robust product privacy protection features and services. iQIYI is also committed to enhancing information security and user privacy management awareness in the industry as the Company continues its global expansion.

