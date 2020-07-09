iQIYI CMO Vivian Wang Named as One of Asia-Pacific’s 50 Most Influential Marketers

As a pioneer in entertainment marketing, Wang has been instrumental in driving a diversified marketing model featuring entertainment content blended with marketing campaigns, creating valuable and meaningful communication between brands and their customers. As young people's consumption patterns have diversified, demand for deeper integration in marketing has also increased. In 2019, Wang spearheaded the consolidation of iQIYI's ad sales unit, IP value-added business unit and electronic commerce business unit into the New Consumer Business Group and promulgated the "new consumption value network", an innovative marketing model that covers B-end consumption and C-end consumption to help advertisers connect businesses with consumers. She also oversaw the implementation of the co-production content marketing model and variety show marketing model for iQIYI's hit shows such as Youth With You Season 2 and FOURTRY, delivering creative and effective returns on investment for advertisers. For instance, trainees of Youth With You Season 2 collaborated with Li Jiaqi, China's top beauty influencer and livestreamer with over 16.76 million followers on the social media, to sell products on the popular livestreaming channel. For FOURTRY , Wang successfully applied an online and offline integrated marketing model to the show, enabling viewers to buy "FOURTRY" themed clothing and accessories online or at a pop-up store in Shanghai. In addition, she created Zeal Beauty, iQIYI's new makeup social application, in aim to incubate and create beauty brands and products that young people like. This series of innovations has resonated strongly with the values of users, helped create entirely new possibilities for consumption and shape the consumption trends of young audiences.

Furthermore, Wang has stood out at the forefront of the industry by developing innovative marketing models such as the new consumption ecosystem value network. In addition, she has developed and overseen the launch of new diversified business models including IP derivatives, O2O events and entertainment agencies.

Commenting on her inclusion into the 2020 Power List, Campaign Asia said that Wang, a seasoned entertainment marketing expert, and iQIYI are having a sustained, positive and stimulating impact on young consumers through meaningful content, events and marketing campaigns.

"At a time when brand marketers are working harder than ever to re-engage meaningfully with consumers amid great upheaval, we're looking to recognize those leading the way with direction and purpose," Campaign Asia said. "It's been an eventful 2020 so far, and we're only halfway through it. During this period of brand marketing crisis and uncertainty, it's more important than ever to recognize great leadership and their achievements."

Due to her continued endeavors and success in entertainment marketing and contribution to the industry's transformation, Wang has won multiple awards in recent years. She has been included on the prestigious US media publication AdAge's Creativity 50 list and the Digerati Asia-Pacific list of The Drum, Europe's largest business and marketing media company. In addition, Wang was named one of Campaign Asia's Women to Watch.

As a leading marketer in the Asia-Pacific, Wang's inclusion on the Power List is further recognition of her achievements and leading role in the evolution of the entertainment marketing industry.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

