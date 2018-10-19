iQIYI CTO Liu Wenfeng: AI is the Key to Maximizing IP Value

"AI allows us to predict the traffic of dramas and movies with over 80% accuracy," said Mr. Liu. "This is of immeasurable help to us in designing our premium original content, from casting roles to scriptwriting, as well as in acquiring broadcast rights, content promotion and advertising sales. iQIYI has compiled the world's largest collection of celebrity data, which tracks metrics such as actors' movements, emotions, diction as well as physical attributes. In addition to enhanced user experience, the use of this technology combined with smart thematic tagging results in more effective monetization, as we match the most appropriate adverts to the content on our platform."

iQIYI's AI capabilities are employed throughout the content production process, with AI-enabled automatic subtitle generation and video search functionalities, drastically improving editing speeds for iQIYI in-house produced variety shows such as The Rap of China and Idol Hits. Casting for shows is made more efficient due to the employment of intelligent matching algorithms and the company's actor database, with AI further helping to improve user experience through functions such as 8K VR streaming playback, adaptive bitrate streaming playback, ZoomAI super resolution, as well as 'smart bullet' comments. "iQIYI will continue improving our customer experience, with big data and machine learning serving to categorize content as part of our new multi-faceted 'heat rating' system," said Mr. Liu.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

