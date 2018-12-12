iQIYI Grants Format Rights to U2K for English Language Remake of "Hot-Blood Dance Crew"

Described by U2K as "akin to 'Lip Sync Battle and 'The Voice', but based around dancing instead of singing, with a strong AI component", "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" has been a massive hit in China, popularizing the phenomenon of street dance among Chinese youth. As the first original Chinese online variety show simultaneously broadcast on both domestic and overseas platforms, "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" was broadcast abroad via Rakuten VIKI in North America, as well as being distributed through multiple Asian channels including Malaysia's Astro, Starhub TV in Singapore and myTV SUPER in Hong Kong.

"U2K's decision to remake 'Hot-Blood Dance Crew' for English speaking audiences is truly testament to the cross-cultural appeal of iQIYI's original variety show content," said Chen Xiao, Vice President at iQIYI. "We're delighted at the prospect of iQIYI's innovative variety show formats achieving global appeal, as iQIYI builds its profile as leading global producer of high-quality video content."

U2K is a leading Hollywood production company that has increasingly become a bridge between Hollywood and Asia, having signed similar deals with production companies in countries including China, India and South Korea.

iQIYI has made sure to maximize the commercial potential of "Hot-Blood Dance Crew", with the show attracting 11 major brand sponsors and net advertising revenue of 650 million RMB, setting new industry records for total sponsorship received, total number of sponsors and fastest selling advertisement spots on an online variety show in China.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

