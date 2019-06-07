iQIYI Knowledge App Exclusively Launches Parenting Curriculum by Nick Vujicic

Under the partnership, the App will launch Nick Vujicic's parenting curriculum with education company "Ikebang". Aside from helping kids learn more effectively by offering curated content on a wide array of topics, the curriculum guarantees an immersive learning experience by emphasizing practicality and application. Through these core characteristics, the curriculum aims to help children to cultivate self-growth and solve problems that may arise in familial parent-child relationships.

"I strongly value this cooperation with Nick Vujicic and hope it can allow more children in China to receive the motivation and inspiration they deserve, and provide parents with a better understanding of their kids," said Wang Xuepu, Vice President of iQIYI. "We have always been adamant about the quality of the content we offer and hope to continue collaborating with more partners to expand our ecosystem of professional learning content by bringing new and improved courses and user experiences to consumers."

"Launching the parenting curriculum with iQIYI is a very exciting event," said Nick Vujicic. "I'm looking forward to the response of Chinese users and hope to have more opportunities to broaden this into other topics and work more closely with iQIYI in the future."

iQIYI has always been committed to creating a more comprehensive system to its offerings in paid knowledge content and is constantly developing the quality of its educational content offering. This is done through both collaborations and self-developed content, to maximize satisfaction and fulfill the educational needs of users of all ages. As of now, the iQIYI Knowledge App offers more than 15,000 courses under its ten major subjects, including literature and history, arts, lifestyle, parents and children, workplace, and four major education categories, including primary and secondary schools, universities, vocational studies, and foreign language. In addition, through its newly-launched "Starry Sky" project, iQIYI welcomes partners and content creators to join its initiative to develop high-quality knowledge content and realize the potential of the online paid content market.

iQIYI is committed to carrying out in-depth collaborations with high-quality partners both locally and abroad and dig deeper into the multi-category learning content needs of users. Going forward, iQIYI will continue to cultivate the ecosystem of high-quality learning content and become the leading paid knowledge content platform in China.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

