iQIYI Launches World’s First Professional Interactive Video Guideline and Video Platform to Standardize Interactive Content Creation

iQIYI developed IVG and IVP to help content creators develop high-quality interactive entertainment experiences more conveniently and efficiently, from concept development to plot-setting. The IVG is designed to help creators develop interactive video by providing a set of guidelines from the development of the interactive video concept, the production and release process, to instructions for the use of interactive video platforms. The IVG will deliver branching plots, role switching and hidden content viewing of the script structure and provide corresponding interactive components to help creators develop rich storylines. Meanwhile, the IVP aims to build an ecosystem involving upstream IP creators, content production companies and broadcast platforms. To date, IVP has been applied to iQIYI's interactive video creation and will be gradually rolled out to the broader creator community. In the future, interactive videos produced under the IVG could be played on iQIYI APP.

Recent technological upgrades and changes in user behavior have advanced the era of personalized and customized entertainment consumption, which requires a more intelligent, interactive and experiential process of content creation. The customizable features of interactive video require extremely high real-time performance and the arrival of 5G has made possible the delivery of tailor-made content without lag or delay.

"Both domestically and abroad, interactive video is still in its infancy and the industry has not yet developed a systematic process and standards for its production," said Liu Wenfeng, iQIYI's Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG). "With the launch of IVG and IVP, iQIYI aims to standardize interactive video creation, build an efficient ecosystem for the industry, and explore the possibilities of interactive video in collaboration with our industry peers."

"Since its establishment nine years ago, iQIYI has constantly been pushing forward industry standards," said Bai Yicong, Founder and CEO of Linghe Media. "With the launch of their interactive video guideline and platform, iQIYI will continue to lead the development of the video industry. I look forward to exploring this new form of content expression and connection with audiences."

As an entertainment company driven by technological innovation, iQIYI is committed to creating value for content producers, partners and users. iQIYI has continuously accumulated AI capabilities to help explore and uncover new opportunities in interactive storytelling and other business segments. Over the past year, iQIYI has used its AI and rich product matrix to strengthen the distribution of its content and advertisements. iQIYI's AI Radar and HomeAI have redefined the large screen experience at home. Furthermore, iQIYI's partnership with China Unicom has brought commercial 5G to the entertainment industry, giving users a more immersive VR viewing experience.

