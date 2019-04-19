iQIYI Named World's Fastest-Growing Brand and Fastest-Growing Chinese Brand of 2019 by Brand Finance

BEIJING, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment company in China, was ranked 76th place on the Brand Finance's 2019 ranking of the most valuable Chinese brands, an increase of 103 places in ranking compared to last year, making the company the fastest-growing Chinese brand of 2019. iQIYI was also named the world's fastest-growing brand of 2019 by Brand Finance in its Global 500 2019 Report, which was released in January this year. Both achievements mark iQIYI's growing influence from a global perspective as a company. Notably, the company achieved a whopping 326% year on year increase in brand value for the Global 500 2019 Report. Brand Finance rankings and evaluations feature other leading global brands including Amazon, Apple, Google and Netflix.

Brand Finance is the world's leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy and it evaluates the world's biggest brands to determine which are the strongest and most valuable.

On iQIYI's brand value growth, Brand Finance notes, "With more consumers than ever preferring on-demand streaming content, Chinese tech giant iQIYI entered the Brand Finance Global 500 for the first time with a brand value of US$4.3 billion, making it the world's fastest-growing brand this year." This not only suggests an immense growth in demand for media content from Chinese consumers, but also the company's success with its original content strategy.

As China's leading online entertainment platform, iQIYI is committed to its forward-looking values and strives to deliver entertainment which is creative and innovative in both content and format. For example, its original costume drama Story of Yanxi Palace was the most googled TV drama of 2018, becoming the first Chinese TV drama to achieve that status. Furthermore, the company's original variety shows including Idol Producer, The Rap of China and Hot Blood Dance Crew have also played an instrumental role in helping iQIYI raise its global brand value as the shows were highly acclaimed overseas through international distributions.

"We are honored to be named by the prestigious Brand Finance as the world's fastest-growing brand and fastest-growing Chinese brand," said iQIYI Founder and CEO Dr. Gong Yu. "This represents both our deep understanding of Chinese consumers as well as the promising outlook of China's entertainment industry – there is no better time for iQIYI to take the lead in shaping China's entertainment industry."

As China's economy becomes more globalized, more and more Chinese brands share a voice in the international market. Earning the titles of World's fastest growing brand and fastest-growing Chinese brand not only reflects the business potential behind the company, but also highlights the growth of the Chinese entertainment industry and the promising outlook of communicating Chinese culture to a wider audience. Going forward, iQIYI will continue to focus on the creation of original content to satisfy audiences and their desire to experience Chinese culture in entertainment.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

