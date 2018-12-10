iQIYI Original Content Picks up Multiple Honors at Asian Academy Creative Awards

"This recognition from the Asia Academy Creative Awards, one of the most influential awards programs in Asia, shows that iQIYI's model of investing across multiple video formats is gaining prominence across the world," said Chen Xiao, Vice President at iQIYI. "'Hot-Blood Dance Crew', 'Beyond the Ocean' and 'Burning Ice' represent some of our strongest IP, and it always a pleasure to see such quality work justifiably rewarded. iQIYI will remain committed to bringing our fans across the world the very best in video content."

In recent years iQIYI original productions have gained increasing prominence overseas. "Burning Ice" was honored earlier this year at the New York International TV & Film Festival, where it picked up the Bronze award for Best Crime Drama. "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" has also been met with international popularity, becoming the first Chinese online variety program to stream simultaneously on Malaysia's major media Astro TV, and being distributed to Hong Kong's myTV SUPER, Singapore's Starhub TV, and the international streaming platform Rakuten Viki for North America.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Since its launch in April 2010, iQIYI's corporate DNA has combined creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.iqiyi.com

