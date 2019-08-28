iQIYI Original Drama Series "The Golden Eyes" Wins Prestigious "Golden Bird Prize" at the Seoul International Drama Awards

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Eyes (the "Series"), an original drama series produced by iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, was awarded the "Golden Bird Prize" for the serial drama category at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards held in Seoul, South Korea on August 28th. Having stood out from high-quality entries from dozens of countries including China, Japan, the U.K. and U.S., The Golden Eyes was the only Chinese drama series nominated to go on winning a major award in the in-competition section this year.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded the prestigious 'Golden Bird Prize' for The Golden Eyes," said Mr. Yang Xianghua, President of Membership and Overseas Business Group at iQIYI. "Going forward, we will strive to continue producing successful dramas that represent the unlimited potential of the Chinese entertainment industry."

Released in 2019, The Golden Eyes tells the story of a young pawnshop employee who encounters an antique from which he gains unexpected magical powers. The Series has been praised for its innovative approach of integrating elements of comedy, suspense, adventure and traditional Chinese culture. With antiques and artifacts playing a significant role in the plot, the Series' tasteful incorporation of Chinese history and culture also sparked interests among audiences.

In recent years, locally-produced Chinese content have started to gain wide-spread recognitions on the global stage. The creativity behind iQIYI's original drama series, variety shows, online movies, animation and virtual reality works such as Tientsin Mystic, Burning Ice, Tang Dynasty Tour, The Blizzard, Hot-Blood Dance Crew, Beyond The Ocean and The Last One Standing VR have been recognized at internationally renowned film festivals and TV awards including the Chinese American Film Festival, Venice International Film Festival, and Asian Academy Creative Awards. iQIYI is also committed to expanding its presence in overseas markets, having distributed contents in over 180 countries and regions. This includes over 1,800 episodes of over 50 original drama series such as The Thunder, The Legend of White Snake and With You, episodes of over 10 original variety shows including The Rap of China and Hot-Blood Dance Crew as well as original animations and films including Beyond The Ocean and The Blizzard.

With the growing popularity of iQIYI contents abroad, iQIYI hopes to bring a deeper understanding of Chinese culture to viewers around the globe.

Established in 2006, Seoul International Drama Awards is an annual award ceremony which honors excellence in television and drama productions worldwide.

