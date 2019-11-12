iQIYI Original Productions "The Thunder", "The Golden Eyes" and "The Rap of China" Win Multiple Awards at the 2019 Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival

In recent years, iQIYI has been increasing its production of original contents to build a rich selection of high-quality content and meet the diversified entertainment needs of users. At the Festivals, many of iQIYI's original content stood out from numerous works exhibited and won multiple awards, once again showing the platform's increasing capacity in content creativity and industry influence.

China's high-quality entertainment content has been deepening its overseas influence and has gradually attracted the interest and attention of overseas markets and users. Led by iQIYI, overseas distribution of original content produced by Chinese streaming media platforms have become the norm. So far, iQIYI has released more than 2,000 episodes of high-quality content abroad, covering more than 200 countries and regions around the world. Meanwhile, iQIYI's premium original content has won a wide array of prestigious international awards. iQIYI original productions such as The Golden Eyes, Tientsin Mystic, Burning Ice, Hot-Blood Dance Crew, Balloon, and Beyond the Ocean have won awards at international film and television festivals, including Busan International Film Festival, Seoul International Drama Awards, the New York International Television & Film Awards, and Venice International Film Festival among others.

As iQIYI strengthens the international influence of its original content, it is also laying out its strategic expansion for overseas markets. Through close cooperation with international entertainment and media brands, iQIYI will further accelerate the increase of its original content's overseas influence. On November 6th, iQIYI officially announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia's leading pay-television service provider, Astro. iQIYI will carry out more localized operations and marketing activities catering to the local market and user demands through the iQIYI App, its international entertainment service platform. A large selection of iQIYI original productions, along with Astro's original content, will be available in the iQIYI App.

In the future, iQIYI will distribute more original high-quality content and help more locally-produced Chinese productions enter international markets, providing better entertainment services for overseas users.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

