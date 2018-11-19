iQIYI Partners with Google to Incorporate Google Widevine DRM into Multi-Digital Rights Management System

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it is partnering with Google in the field of Digital Rights Management (DRM) to incorporate Google's Widevine DRM technology into its Multi-DRM system, which has already earned recognition by ChinaDRM Lab, China's most prestigious DRM organization. iQIYI has been a consistent leader in the application of DRM in China, and is the first Chinese internet video platform to incorporate Google Widevine DRM on its platform for use on the Chrome browser.

DRM technology is the system used globally to securely distribute content, and is widely deployed in the entertainment industry to protect film media and other IP. Google Widevine is the native DRM solution for the Google Chrome browser and Android platform. With a leading encryption system for secure distribution and protection of video playback on any consumer device, Widevine DRM is deployed by nearly every major online video service. iQIYI's use of Widevine DRM will enhance protection of licensed content on its platform, with the added benefit of allowing users accessing iQIYI via Chrome on both Windows and MacOS to enjoy a high-definition viewing experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Google in adding Multi-DRM to our platform's capabilities, providing high quality licensed copyrighted content to our users, while pushing forward the quality of rights protection in the Chinese entertainment industry," said Yu Ke, Senior Director of iQIYI.

"iQIYI is currently one of the largest online video sites in the world, with nearly 6 billion hours spent on its service through mobile devices each month and over 560 million monthly active users on mobile devices. We are pleased to bring the Widevine product to a service of this scale," said Brian Baker, Senior Director and the Head of Widevine at Google.

iQIYI has been at the forefront of DRM application technology among online streaming services in China. In May 2018, iQIYI's Multi-DRM system was approved by China's most prestigious DRM organization, ChinaDRM Lab, becoming the country's first internet video platform to receive this certification.

As iQIYI expands its vast selection of high-quality content, it will continue to seek out partnerships with leading DRM solutions, ensuring iQIYI meets the highest international standards and accelerating technology adoption across China.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Founded in 2010, its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

About Widevine

Widevine provides royalty free digital media solutions for the delivery of digital entertainment to any device. Widevine's DRM solution enables service providers to secure high quality video and audio. Today, millions of consumers enjoy digital entertainment secured and optimized by Widevine on retail consumer electronics devices from all major consumer brands. Visit Widevine online at http://www.widevine.com.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.iqiyi.com

