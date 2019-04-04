iQIYI Premieres Exclusive Costume Drama "The Legend of White Snake" with International Distributions Scheduled for North America and Southeast Asia

As part of its IP-focused production strategy, the show marks the company's efforts in producing innovative takes of classic stories. New elements in character and story development are incorporated in the story to ensure that the show caters to the taste of modern Chinese audiences, all while maintaining its original characters and core storyline. With quality and innovation being at the core of iQIYI's productions, the company is committed to incorporating these values in the retelling of classic stories in order to fully leverage the value of IP-based productions.

"It is our pleasure to offer Chinese audiences an original interpretation of a beloved story. Having attached great importance to details ranging from handmade costumes to visual effects, we are confident that the show will offer audiences an authentic experience of the aesthetics of traditional Chinese folklore," said Wang Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer at iQIYI , "iQIYI will continue to produce content that embodies both innovation and traditional Chinese culture in order to promote the global exposure of Chinese culture and the Chinese entertainment industry."

Following its premier in China, the show is also scheduled to be released on online streaming and TV platforms in North America and Southeast Asia, such as AsiaN in South Korea, Astro in Malaysia and Rakuten Viki in North America. This reflects the company's efforts to communicate the charm of traditional Chinese culture to overseas audiences and marks the company's ongoing goal to promote the global exposure of traditional Chinese culture and make Chinese productions available to a wider audience.

