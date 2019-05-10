iQIYI Releases Knowledge App, Deepening Efforts in Paid Content Market

The iQIYI Knowledge App is a strategic paid content marketing initiative covering ten major subjects, including literature and history, art, life, parents and children, and workplace; and four major categories of exam-oriented trainings with over 12,000 courses, including primary and secondary schools, colleges, vocational studies, and foreign languages. The app's diversified, high-quality content is designed to meet the learning needs of users of all ages. Leveraging iQIYI's platform, resources and technology-driven innovation, the app will deliver an improved interactive learning experience to users. Besides, Liu Tianchi Performance Workshop will also cooperate with iQIYI Knowledge App to launch the first batch of three exclusive self-made courses.

iQIYI's newly-launched "Starry Sky" project is designed to encourage the development of high-quality content from partners and teachers. The project will provide a variety of favorable policies on knowledge stores building, content recommendation and distribution, income allocation and preferential subsidies to creators of high-quality content.

Wang Xuepu, Vice President of iQIYI, introduced four content cooperation models in the iQIYI Knowledge App: audio and video courses, co-production, IP customization and exclusive self-production. Users can access the app on their mobile, PC, TV and mini programs, or access through iQIYI's Knowledge Channel, knowledge plug-in and recommendations on iQIYI's website. The app will help partners establish online knowledge stores to increase both brand value and content revenue, through its services on pricing, customized online display, marketing activities, community management, content distribution and fan engagement.

"As a leading online video platform in China, iQIYI has been playing close attention to the development of high-quality content and user experiences," said Liu Wenfeng, iQIYI's Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG). "Our cooperation with LinkedIn will further meet users' diversified needs for learning."

"LinkedIn hopes to build a learning marketplace by partnering with IQIYI, one of China's high-quality professional learning content and service providers to expand Chinese-language content offering, and strives to help Chinese professionals to enhance their skill set and be able to elevate on their career journey," said Jian Lu, President of LinkedIn China.

iQIYI will continue to explore the paid content market to deliver better user experience, build an ecosystem of high-quality content with its partners and promote industry upgrading and monetization of the market.

About iQIYI, Inc.

