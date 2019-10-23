iQIYI Strengthens Influence on Chinese Pop-culture Trends through New Reality Show "FOURTRY"

"As a leader of pop-culture trends with growing influence over young audiences, iQIYI believes that FOURTRY , which has a strong focus on original Chinese designs, will provide audiences with a brand-new perspective on the diversity and inclusiveness of cultural trends and redefine the role of the Chinese pop-culture trends and influence," said William Chan, Senior Vice President of iQIYI and Executive Producer of FOURTRY .

The FOURTRY store is equipped with storage room of over 2,200 square meters with tens of thousands of pop-culture influenced trendy items. The celebrity host and store clerks will participate in all aspects of running the store, including everything from product selection, store display to marketing. The Show will also invite special celebrity guests to the store to share their understanding and insights on pop-culture trends. The Show will be released exclusively on iQIYI in Q4 2019.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

