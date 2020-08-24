iQIYI to Host Online Screenings for Beijing International Film Festival On the Cloud

Unlike traditional film festivals, BIFF on the Cloud will allow viewers from different places and time zones to participate in the Festival and enjoy their favorite Chinese and international movies. Most of the scheduled films will be screened for two weeks, with a few exceptions that will only be screened once.

During the Festival, iQIYI will stream the highly-acclaimed film Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains, which was the first Chinese-language closing film for International Critics Week at 72nd Cannes Film Festival and achieved the Critics' Choice Award at the Hamburg International Film Festival, on the Company's Ultimate Online Cinema via the Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) mode. In addition, Hope Gap, selected as the special screening at 44th Toronto international Festival, We Are X, the Grand Jury Prize winner at Sundance Film Festival, films nominated at Cannes and the BFI London Film Festival such as The Traitor, Oleg, Perfect Ten, and Relativity (Mein Ende Dein Anfang) will also be screened as well as other international films including Frankie, The Parts You Lose, Gualtiero Marchesi: The Great Italian, and Father and Son.

The copyright of the films exhibited will be protected in all markets through technologies including video fingerprint tracking, video resources anti-hotlinking technology, and online and offline full-network monitoring.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of BIFF, this year's festival will also hold ten forums that explore the development of the film industry, all of which will be available for streaming on iQIYI. The lectures will feature world-renowned filmmakers from around the world including three-time Oscar winner Ang Lee and Austrian film director and screenwriter Jessica Hausner. Senior executives of the film industry and members of the Motion Picture Association (MPA) will share their views on the growth of China's film industry and its filmmaking talent training system. iQIYI CEO Gong Yu will participate in a forum about the development of film in the 5G era.

Guests from different fields of the Chinese film industry, including Chen Daoming, Xie Fei, Zhang Yimo, Tang Guoqiang, Wu Jing, Wen Muye, Jia Zhangke, Hai Qing, Du Jiang, Cai Xukun and others, will attend the Festival.

In May, iQIYI hosted spring online screenings in partnership with BIFF, streaming a number of films including Academy Award-winning film Marriage Story and Chinese art and indie film Spring Tide on iQIYI's Ultimate Online Cinema via the PVOD mode. iQIYI's ongoing partnership with BIFF highlights the Company's extensive content library, streaming capabilities, and efforts to bring the world's best films to audiences across the globe.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

