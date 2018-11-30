iQIYI Unveils World’s First Virtual AI Sign Language Interpreter, Allowing the Hearing Impaired to Enjoy iQIYI Video Content

The new technology uses onscreen 3D avatars which are able to interpret speech within video content into sign language understandable by hearing impaired users. The look of the avatar interpreters is derived from iQIYI's IP, and they can be customized to suit the needs of different scenarios and content. Using deep learning, the avatars will be trained and improved over time to deliver ever more accurate and precise sign language interpretation.

According to China's National Survey of Disability, hearing impairment is the most common disability in China, experienced by an estimated 1.67% of the population. iQIYI's sign language interpreter offers a new paradigm to accommodate this disability by using Automatic Speech Recognition Technology (ASR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), able to parse individual words while employing AI to impose sign language grammar.

"iQIYI is proud to present our AI sign language interpreter, which will revolutionize the entertainment experience for our hearing-impaired users, leveraging the power of AI for the disabled," said Xie Danming, Vice President at iQIYI. "iQIYI is committed to bringing the very best in entertainment experience to all our users, and we go the extra mile to make sure disabled users receive the help they need to make this a possibility."

Aside from its originally produced programs, iQIYI has future plans to integrate AI Sign Language Interpreters into news broadcasts, weather forecasts, and more, constantly working to better meet the needs of hearing-impaired users.

