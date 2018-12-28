iQIYI Variety Show “I, Actor” to Cultivate New Generation of Actors

With a star-studded judge and presenting team led by Chinese actors He Jiong, Zhou Dongyu and Jing Boran, and top-notch acting coaching given to participants by Liu Tianchi, "I, Actor" seeks to fill a gap in the Chinese entertainment industry, which currently lacks a streamlined process for the cultivation of new talent. The up-and-coming actors will receive professional training in all four major areas of performance within 100 days, with winners granted the exclusive opportunity to appear in an iQIYI original drama.

"'I, Actor' is China's very first online variety program to showcase the training and development of young actors, representing a new break for China's entertainment industry," said Jiang Bin, Vice President at iQIYI. "The innovative transformation of the acting training and casting process into entertaining content serves to incubate talent, while also providing further opportunities for IP development and monetization of the content creation process."

As China's leading innovative entertainment company, iQIYI continues to explore innovative programming models and lead the development of the variety show model in the market. In 2018 iQIYI delivered a number of high quality and highly successful online variety shows including "The Rap of China", "Hot Blood Dance Crew", and "Idol Trainer", all of which have served as a platform for new talent in China's entertainment industry, and introduced new trends including hip hop and street dance into Chinese popular culture. Building on this diverse ecosystem of variety show content, "I, Actor" promises to introduce viewers to another round of talent and enrich audiences across China.

