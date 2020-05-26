iQIYI Wins Two Prestigious Digital Media Innovation Awards

BEIJING, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced recently that it has been recognized as Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Digital Media Innovator of the Year for its best-in-class entertainment and digital marketing under the publication's prestigious Digital Media Awards. iQIYI also received the Bronze Award in the Most Innovative Media Technology category for its innovative ZoomAI video enhancement technology.

The Digital Media Awards China, run by leading industry publication Campaign Asia-Pacific, celebrates the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent across Greater China and recognizes the region's growing influence in the global digital media industry. Participants and entries mainly hail from leading marketers, digital marketers and agencies in Greater China.

The Digital Media Innovator of the Year Award is testament to iQIYI's commitment to innovation and its focus on both original content and technology to provide users with diverse entertainment content, convenient and exciting viewing experiences as well as a diversified entertainment ecosystem.

The company recently launched original content including Youth With You Season 2, I'm CZR Season 2, iPARTMENT Season 5 and Winter Begonia, whilst at the same time creating more diverse viewing experiences for users with products and services such as Suike, iQIYI Comic App and Zeal Beauty.

In the case of Youth With You Season 2, it has introduced a multi-perspective watching mode that allows users to simultaneously watch the public performance of the show's over 100 trainees from a view of the whole stage and a separate view that focuses on their favorite trainee. Besides, Suike, iQIYI Comic App and Zeal Beauty bring users more content and interactive ways to enrich engagement.

In terms of marketing, iQIYI created the New Consumption Ecosystem Network, a solution that connects young people's consumption needs with advertisers' marketing demands, and links up content, technology, VIP members and brands in a consumption ecosystem.

The Most Innovative Media Technology accolade was awarded to iQIYI for its ZoomAI video enhancement technology used in restoring classic films. ZoomAI contains different kinds of algorithms, such as super resolution, video interpolation, color enhancement and de-noise. Using ZoomAI algorithms, iQIYI restores classic films in record time. Restoration of an original 2-hour film usually requires the efforts of 10 people in 20 working days, while ZoomAI can complete the task in just 12 hours. iQIYI restored and screened 49 classic drama series and 22 classic films in 2019.

This year's wins follow gold awards in 2018 and 2019, demonstrating iQIYI's position as a digital media marketing leader in the minds of industry participants and advertisers.

The panel of judges for this year's awards attributed iQIYI's success to three main reasons. Firstly, iQIYI's insights into youth culture are unparalleled and the firm has quickly provided this demographic with content and services that meet its diverse needs. Secondly, iQIYI is committed to its mission of "making dreams inspired and happiness immersed". Lastly, iQIYI believes in an open platform ecosystem and growing together with the entire industry.

In the future, iQIYI will continue to innovate content, marketing and technology to help build a diversified entertainment ecosystem that benefits everyone.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

