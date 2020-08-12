iQIYI's Original Series "The Thunder" Wins Magnolia Awards at 2020 Shanghai TV Festival

As the production capabilities of online video platforms improve, the gap between online and traditional TV productions is narrowing. As a result, premium online drama series have become an important part of drama series' landscape in China. The Magnolia Award-winning The Thunder and the Magnolia Award-nominated Winter Begonia have set excellent examples for online content creators in the industry as the shows were highly acclaimed for their realistic topics and portrayals of traditional Chinese culture.

"This is an important milestone for online productions. I'd like to thank the crew for their dedication to creating a drama that depicts a major crime case with such realism and attention to detail," said Dai Ying, Vice President at iQIYI who heads up the Company's original drama division.

The Thunder is based on "Operation December 29", a major anti-drug operation in China, in which Li Fei, a narcotics police officer braved innumerable dangers to bring down the most notorious drug-making cartel in China. After years of experience in producing high-quality dramas, The Thunder saw iQIYI successfully tackle the true-crime genre, breaking new ground for online productions' portrayal of realistic subject matters.

"The realistic approach is the only one that allows the audience to enjoy exciting stories while reflecting on reality. It also helps us discover more talented actors," said Wang Xiaohui, iQIYI's Chief Content Officer at the 2020 Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards Forum.

iQIYI's original productions also received multiple awards and nominations at the festival. The Thunder was nominated for Best Director and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Winter Begonia was named Best TV Series (China), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction. The nominations and awards demonstrate the industry's growing recognition of the Company's strengths in the realms of original and innovative content creation.

Established by National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group and Shanghai Municipal People's Government in 1986 and presented for 26 years consecutively, the Magnolia Awards are among the most prestigious accolades recognizing excellence in the Chinese television industry. iQIYI's outstanding success at STVF further legitimizes the artistic merit of online productions and sets a new benchmark for all online drama series. The Company is setting a new standard that other online platforms can aspire to and driving the continued growth of the Chinese drama industry.

About iQIYI, Inc.

