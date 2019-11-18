iQIYI's Self-Developed Watermarking System Passes ChinaDRM Lab's Evaluation Test, Marked as Another Breakthrough in Copyright Protection

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc., ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that its self-developed watermarking system (the "System") has passed the security evaluation test of the ChinaDRM Lab under Academy of Broadcasting Science, NRTA (National Radio and Television Administration), making iQIYI the first online video platform in China to receive such an accreditation.

In the evaluation process, the System successfully passed the test of embedding a 64-bit arbitrary watermark into video clips and retrieving the watermark from a random part of the videos. In another important security validation test, the watermark embedded by the System passed attack tests, including noise, ambiguity, 5-degree rotation, and cropping. The System enables watermark embedding without impairing the viewing experience. When a suspected piracy occurs, it can identify the copyright owner through watermark extraction and detection, achieving the purpose of copyright protection.

Digital rights management (DRM) technology has been widely used globally to secure content by means of data encryption. However, since the replicated copy doesn't have obvious copyright recognitions, it is difficult to identify the copyright owner based only on the content in the event of piracy. Information hiding technologies, such as digital watermarking, can directly embed identification information into digital content without being detected, providing new means for copyright protection. By developing a video watermarking system that supports watermark embedding and extraction, iQIYI has reaffirmed its leading position in the innovative development of online content copyright management in China.

ChinaDRM Lab focuses in digital content protection and technology research, development of technical standards, as well as technology and system security validation. Its security assessment has been recognized by MovieLabs and other major international content providers. iQIYI's self-developed DRM system, approved by ChinaDRM Lab last year, effectively prevented content replication and unauthorized access through video encryption. And with the recent approved watermarking system, iQIYI has developed full coverage solutions from content source protection to piracy tracking based on independent research and development to enhance its digital copyright protection capability. iQIYI is also the first online video platform in China with two ChinaDRM Lab security accreditations. Digital watermarks have been applied to iQIYI products to effectively protect content copyright.

For a long period of time, iQIYI attaches great importance to and promotes the development of video copyright protection. In the future, iQIYI will continue to build on digital copyright protection technology innovation, work closely with partners, and promote the construction of a healthy and sound ecosystem for the industry.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

