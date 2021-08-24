iQIYI’s The Ideal City Becomes Instant Hit in First Week on Air

An adaptation of Ruo Hua Ran Ran's workplace novel Su Xiao's War , The Ideal City had already attracted attention during production, with some 1.5 million iQIYI subscribers indicating interest in it following the announcement of its release date. Enthusiasm only increased as the series aired - hashtags for the show on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo was viewed over 1 billion as of August 23.

The drama depicts the journeys of young architects, striving to forge their own paths in the workplace. With its honest portrayals of contemporary social issues such as the struggles of "Shanghai drifters" (young people who come to Shanghai for work) and the "007 work schedule" (working from midnight to midnight, seven days a week), the series is a salute to young people who stay true to their aspirations. The series' protagonists share the mantra that "No matter how far life pushes me down, I can always bounce back with time."

The Ideal City features a strong cast and crew. Director Liu Jin won the Magnolia Award for Best Director with the TV series White Deer Plain and has also received critical acclaim for works such as The Cliff, One Servant of Two Masters, and The Informant. Chief Story Editor Wu Zhaolong was the chief planner of The Era of Emperor Yongzheng, and has also produced several successful major films and TV series.

The series stars actress Sun Li and actor Mark Chao, with special appearances from guest stars such as Yu Hewei. Li was the first among millennial actresses to win all three major Chinese TV awards, namely the Flying Apsaras Award, the Magnolia Award, and the Golden Eagle Award. Chao has won the Huabiao Film Award and the Huading Award and was nominated for the Magnolia Award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Yu won the Magnolia Award for Best Actor this year.

China's burgeoning film and television industries show strong demand for original content that features realistic themes, creative depictions, and diverse voices. In the future, iQIYI will continue to present high-quality original works like The Ideal City, supporting creators in their exploration of realistic themes while delivering fresh and relatable experiences to its audience.

