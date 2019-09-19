IQPC Exchange: '70 Customer Experience Leaders Set To Gather To Discuss The Future Of The Travel & Hospitality Industry'

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customer Experience Exchange for Travel & Hospitality kicks off in 5 weeks and it's set to be the best Exchange yet. 70 CX leaders in Travel & Hospitality will gather to share their knowledge and expertise across two days in London this October, and define what great customer experience should look like in 2020.

Speakers for the 2019 Exchange include:

, Founder & CEO of Meetings.com who will be discussing how to build a convenient user experience through a better understanding of data in his keynote address. Boet Kreiken, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at KLM will be sharing his experience of working for one of the world's best airlines and how KLM place CX at the heart of the corporate strategy.

Senior executives from the Travel & Hospitality industry will take part in think tanks, networking sessions, interactive panel discussions, roundtables, and more, with keynote presentations from some of the industry's thought leaders. What's more, deep-dive strategic conversations will be taking place across the two days which could see further developments with regards to the growing role that customer experience plays within the overall corporate strategy of an organization. Thomas Cook's Head of Customer Experience & Global Transformation Delivery described the 2018 Exchange as "a great opportunity to speak to a broad range of people across different organizations facing similar challenges".

The Customer Experience Exchange for Travel & Hospitality will take place on 22nd – 23rd October at the Hurlingham Club in London and in order to qualify to attend the event, guests must pass strict qualification criteria in order to validate that they are a senior decision maker within their organization.

You can find out more information about the Exchange, read the full agenda, or simply request an invitation to become a part of this customer-focused event.

