IQST - iQSTEL Announces New Consolidated Telecommunications Brand Launch Coming Soon

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST), an international provider of Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain solutions, today announced the company is consolidating its telecommunications subsidiaries and plans to soon introduce a comprehensive line of telecommunication services under one single unified telecommunications Brand.

IQST more than doubled its revenue in 2020. The company anticipates reporting over $44 million in revenue in its upcoming 2020 annual report. IQST revenue in 2019 was $18 million. Management attributes the growth to both organic sales growth and acquisitions.

Now, IQST will consolidate its Etelix, SwissLink, QGLOBAL, SMSDirectos under one single brand.

In addition to the marketing benefits of a single unified brand, IQST's telecommunication subsidiaries will gain the efficiencies and cost reductions provided from sharing resources under a consolidated operation. Management anticipates improved operating margins.

IQST plans to announce the new Brand Name and further consolidation details before the end of the month.

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

