IQST - iQSTEL Enhanced Telecom Services Including Fintech, Blockchain And Award Winning IoT Solutions Highlighted In Recent EV JV Featured In Business Trends Article

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST) today announced a Business Trends Magazine article featuring iQSTEL's comprehensive enhance telecommunications services. The company is emerging as communications technology leader rapidly expanding from its Tier-1 and Tier-2 service provider roots. Revenues and margins are growing rapidly as iQSTEL prepares for a planned NASDAQ uplisting. The current 2021 revenue forecast is for over $60 million and could be revised higher as the company proceeds with a planned merger and acquisition campaign. The Business Trends Magazine article featuring iQSTEL delves inside the mind of CEO Leandro Jose Iglesias to understand his vision for the company beyond his outstanding track record over the last two years.

"iQSTEL Inc. is a US-based publicly listed company, offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services, with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. Together with Alternet Systems, Inc., (USOTC: ALYI) an electric vehicle (EV) innovator, the company recently initiated the planning phase of their new joint design program to co-develop two-way device communication solutions specific to the EV operating environment. Mr. Leandro Jose Iglesias, iQSTEL's President & CEO, elaborates on the company's ambitious mission and vision."

View the entire article: Cutting-edge technologies for Telecom Industry

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

